Royals first. Whit Merrifield flies out to right field to Max Kepler. Nicky Lopez doubles to left field. Salvador Perez walks. Andrew Benintendi homers to right field. Salvador Perez scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Carlos Santana pops out to Ryan Jeffers. Adalberto Mondesi called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Twins 0.
Twins first. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep left field. Rob Refsnyder singles to deep right field. Jorge Polanco to third. Josh Donaldson homers to left field. Rob Refsnyder scores. Jorge Polanco scores. Miguel Sano flies out to right field to Hunter Dozier. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging. Max Kepler flies out to left center field to Michael A. Taylor.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Royals 3.
Royals fourth. Andrew Benintendi singles to deep right field. Carlos Santana flies out to shallow left field to Josh Donaldson. Adalberto Mondesi flies out to center field to Byron Buxton. Michael A. Taylor doubles to center field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Hunter Dozier called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Twins 4.
Royals eleventh. Andrew Benintendi homers to left field. Salvador Perez scores. Carlos Santana flies out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Adalberto Mondesi walks. Michael A. Taylor flies out to center field to Byron Buxton. Hanser Alberto pinch-hitting for Ervin Santana. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 6, Twins 4.