Twins first. Byron Buxton flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Carlos Correa flies out to deep right center field to Nate Eaton. Luis Arraez singles to left center field. Jose Miranda homers to center field. Luis Arraez scores. Gio Urshela grounds out to second base, Michael Massey to Vinnie Pasquantino.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Royals 0.
Twins second. Gilberto Celestino singles to center field. Gary Sanchez flies out to right field to Nate Eaton. Max Kepler reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Gilberto Celestino scores. Throwing error by Michael Massey. Nick Gordon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Max Kepler out at second. Byron Buxton reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Nick Gordon out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 3, Royals 0.
Twins fourth. Gilberto Celestino strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez walks. Max Kepler grounds out to second base, Maikel Garcia to Vinnie Pasquantino. Gary Sanchez to second. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Gary Sanchez scores. Byron Buxton pops out to shallow center field to Maikel Garcia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Royals 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.