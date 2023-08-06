Royals first. Maikel Garcia singles to center field. MJ Melendez lines out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Salvador Perez singles to right field. Maikel Garcia to second. Michael Massey singles to center field. Salvador Perez to second. Maikel Garcia scores. Freddy Fermin singles to shallow center field. Michael Massey to second. Salvador Perez to third. Matt Beaty singles to right field. Freddy Fermin to second. Michael Massey to third. Salvador Perez scores. Drew Waters out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Freddy Fermin to third. Michael Massey scores. Matt Duffy lines out to right field to Nick Castellanos.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, Phillies 0.
Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber called out on strikes. Alec Bohm singles to shallow right field. Bryce Harper doubles to right center field. Alec Bohm to third. Nick Castellanos lines out to second base to Matt Beaty. Bryson Stott homers to left field. Bryce Harper scores. Alec Bohm scores. Trea Turner doubles to left field. Edmundo Sosa lines out to right center field to Drew Waters.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Phillies 3.
Royals second. Kyle Isbel grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Alec Bohm. Maikel Garcia flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos. MJ Melendez homers to left field. Salvador Perez hit by pitch. Michael Massey pops out to shallow infield to Edmundo Sosa.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Phillies 3.
Phillies second. Garrett Stubbs singles to right field. Johan Rojas strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Garrett Stubbs scores. Alec Bohm lines out to second base to Michael Massey. Bryce Harper flies out to deep right field to Drew Waters.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 5, Royals 4.
Phillies fifth. Kyle Schwarber singles to deep right field. Alec Bohm flies out to right field to Drew Waters. Bryce Harper singles to right field. Kyle Schwarber out at third. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Bryce Harper scores. Bryson Stott strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 7, Royals 4.
Phillies seventh. Johan Rojas singles to shallow infield. Kyle Schwarber singles to right field. Johan Rojas to third. Alec Bohm reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Kyle Schwarber to third. Johan Rojas out at home. Bryce Harper out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kyle Isbel. Alec Bohm to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Nick Castellanos grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Matt Beaty.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 8, Royals 4.
