Royals third. Nick Pratto doubles to deep right center field. Vinnie Pasquantino doubles to deep right field. Nick Pratto scores. Salvador Perez pops out to shallow infield to Paul DeJong. Bobby Witt Jr. pops out to Brendan Donovan. MJ Melendez walks. Michael Massey singles to second base. MJ Melendez to second. Vinnie Pasquantino to third. Freddy Fermin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. MJ Melendez out at third.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 1, Cardinals 0.
Royals fifth. Salvador Perez singles to shallow center field. Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging. MJ Melendez triples to deep right center field. Salvador Perez scores. Michael Massey walks. Freddy Fermin out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Willson Contreras to Brendan Donovan. Michael Massey to second. MJ Melendez scores. Nicky Lopez called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Cardinals 0.
Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez singles to left center field. Drew Waters strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez steals second. Nick Pratto strikes out swinging. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to left field. Nicky Lopez scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Cardinals 0.
Royals ninth. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to center field. MJ Melendez walks. Michael Massey homers to right field. MJ Melendez scores. Freddy Fermin pops out to second base to Paul DeJong. Nicky Lopez singles to right center field. Drew Waters singles to center field. Nicky Lopez to second. Nick Pratto singles to left field. Drew Waters to second. Nicky Lopez to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy pinch-hitting for Salvador Perez. Matt Duffy flies out to deep right center field to Oscar Mercado.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 7, Cardinals 0.
