|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.074
|.242
|27
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Isbel
|.500
|.667
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Massey
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pasquantino
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr.
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|2.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Coleman
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cuas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hernández
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Greinke
|0
|1
|3.38
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.