BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.074.24227021000511001
Isbel.500.667201100010000
Perez.250.250401000001000
Massey.000.000400000002000
Reyes.000.000400000003000
Dozier.000.000300000002000
Melendez.000.250300000011001
Pasquantino.000.250300000011000
Olivares.000.333200000000000
Witt Jr..000.500200000021000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals012.001109.01022049
Coleman000.001001.0100020
Cuas000.001001.0000003
Hernández000.001001.0100001
Garrett000.001000.2200011
Greinke013.381105.1622014

