FLORIDA (12-9)
Castleton 6-12 1-3 13, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Kugel 2-9 2-2 7, Lofton 1-7 3-3 5, Richard 4-10 2-2 11, Fudge 1-3 0-2 2, Reeves 0-5 0-0 0, Bonham 0-0 1-2 1, Jitoboh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 10-16 50.
KANSAS ST. (18-3)
Johnson 5-16 3-4 13, N'Guessan 4-5 1-2 9, Tomlin 4-11 3-4 11, Carter 4-7 0-0 9, Nowell 4-9 3-5 13, Sills 0-5 1-2 1, Massoud 1-5 2-2 5, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Iyiola 1-1 0-0 2, Awbrey 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-61 14-21 64.
Halftime_Kansas St. 37-16. 3-Point Goals_Florida 4-22 (Jones 2-7, Kugel 1-4, Richard 1-6, Lofton 0-2, Reeves 0-3), Kansas St. 4-17 (Nowell 2-4, Carter 1-3, Massoud 1-4, Awbrey 0-1, Greene 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tomlin 0-1, Sills 0-2). Fouled Out_Sills. Rebounds_Florida 32 (Castleton 8), Kansas St. 47 (Johnson 11). Assists_Florida 12 (Kugel 6), Kansas St. 15 (Nowell 8). Total Fouls_Florida 17, Kansas St. 16. A_11,000 (12,528).
