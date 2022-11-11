KANSAS ST. (2-0)
Shematsi 2-9 0-0 5, Ebert 1-3 2-2 4, Brylee Glenn 2-6 1-2 5, Gregory 7-17 7-7 25, Sundell 4-12 8-10 17, Lauterbach 0-1 0-0 0, Dallinger 2-7 0-1 5, Jaelyn Glenn 6-12 1-1 16, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 19-23 77
WISCONSIN (1-1)
Williams 4-7 4-6 12, LaBarbera 5-11 1-2 13, Pospisilova 6-15 4-4 17, Schramek 0-2 0-0 0, Wilke 7-14 0-0 17, Douglass 1-4 2-3 4, Ellew 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 11-15 63
|Kansas St.
|13
|17
|16
|31
|—
|77
|Wisconsin
|23
|10
|13
|17
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 10-38 (Shematsi 1-7, Ebert 0-2, B.Glenn 0-1, Gregory 4-11, Sundell 1-7, Dallinger 1-4, J.Glenn 3-6), Wisconsin 6-21 (LaBarbera 2-6, Pospisilova 1-4, Wilke 3-9, Douglass 0-1, Ellew 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 14 (Sundell 7), Wisconsin 16 (LaBarbera 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 39 (Gregory 9, Sundell 9), Wisconsin 38 (Douglass 10). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 17, Wisconsin 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.