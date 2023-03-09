KANSAS ST. (17-15)
Shematsi 3-6 1-1 8, Brylee Glenn 3-7 0-2 8, Jaelyn Glenn 2-7 1-2 5, Gregory 8-15 8-9 26, Sundell 8-13 3-4 19, Maupin 5-6 0-0 10, Ebert 0-2 1-2 1, Greer 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 29-57 16-22 79
TEXAS TECH (18-14)
Gerlich 5-14 0-0 10, Lewis 0-1 2-2 2, McKinney 2-9 0-0 6, Scott 8-18 6-7 27, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 1-2 1-1 3, Chevalier 1-2 0-0 2, Freelon 1-2 4-5 6, Maupin 4-12 4-4 13, Shavers 0-3 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 17-19 69
|Kansas St.
|8
|19
|23
|29
|—
|79
|Texas Tech
|11
|15
|16
|27
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 5-19 (Shematsi 1-3, B.Glenn 2-5, J.Glenn 0-3, Gregory 2-4, Sundell 0-3, Ebert 0-1), Texas Tech 8-29 (Gerlich 0-3, McKinney 2-8, Scott 5-11, Maupin 1-5, Shavers 0-2). Assists_Kansas St. 14 (Sundell 5), Texas Tech 9 (Gerlich 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 33 (Sundell 9), Texas Tech 37 (Scott 10). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 15, Texas Tech 18. Technical Fouls_Texas Tech Team 1. A_0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.