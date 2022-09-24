|Kansas St.
|14
|10
|3
|14
|—
|41
|Oklahoma
|7
|10
|3
|14
|—
|34
First Quarter
KSU_Martinez 6 run (Tennant kick), 9:57.
KSU_M.Knowles 6 pass from Martinez (Tennant kick), 5:37.
OKLA_Wease 56 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 2:32.
Second Quarter
OKLA_Mims 50 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 12:24.
KSU_Martinez 3 run (Tennant kick), 6:15.
OKLA_FG Schmit 41, 2:47.
KSU_FG Tennant 23, :00.
Third Quarter
OKLA_FG Schmit 44, 11:42.
KSU_FG Tennant 29, 3:24.
Fourth Quarter
KSU_Martinez 15 run (Tennant kick), 8:00.
OKLA_B.Willis 1 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 4:36.
KSU_Martinez 1 run (Tennant kick), 1:58.
OKLA_B.Willis 10 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), :34.
|KSU
|OKLA
|First downs
|28
|26
|Total Net Yards
|509
|550
|Rushes-yards
|49-275
|34-220
|Passing
|234
|330
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-58
|1-10
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-34-0
|26-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-5
|Punts
|5-47.4
|5-51.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-37
|11-87
|Time of Possession
|35:04
|24:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas St., Martinez 21-148, Vaughn 25-116, Giddens 2-13, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oklahoma, Gray 16-114, Gabriel 7-61, Major 9-37, Farooq 2-8.
PASSING_Kansas St., Martinez 21-34-0-234. Oklahoma, Gabriel 26-39-0-330.
RECEIVING_Kansas St., Brooks 7-56, Sinnott 4-80, Knowles 4-52, Warner 3-26, Vaughn 2-13, Garcia 1-7. Oklahoma, Gray 7-45, Farooq 5-69, Willis 5-41, Mims 4-87, Wease 3-75, Major 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
