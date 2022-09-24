Kansas St.141031441
Oklahoma71031434

First Quarter

KSU_Martinez 6 run (Tennant kick), 9:57.

KSU_M.Knowles 6 pass from Martinez (Tennant kick), 5:37.

OKLA_Wease 56 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 2:32.

Second Quarter

OKLA_Mims 50 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 12:24.

KSU_Martinez 3 run (Tennant kick), 6:15.

OKLA_FG Schmit 41, 2:47.

KSU_FG Tennant 23, :00.

Third Quarter

OKLA_FG Schmit 44, 11:42.

KSU_FG Tennant 29, 3:24.

Fourth Quarter

KSU_Martinez 15 run (Tennant kick), 8:00.

OKLA_B.Willis 1 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 4:36.

KSU_Martinez 1 run (Tennant kick), 1:58.

OKLA_B.Willis 10 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), :34.

KSUOKLA
First downs2826
Total Net Yards509550
Rushes-yards49-27534-220
Passing234330
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns1-581-10
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-34-026-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-5
Punts5-47.45-51.2
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-3711-87
Time of Possession35:0424:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas St., Martinez 21-148, Vaughn 25-116, Giddens 2-13, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oklahoma, Gray 16-114, Gabriel 7-61, Major 9-37, Farooq 2-8.

PASSING_Kansas St., Martinez 21-34-0-234. Oklahoma, Gabriel 26-39-0-330.

RECEIVING_Kansas St., Brooks 7-56, Sinnott 4-80, Knowles 4-52, Warner 3-26, Vaughn 2-13, Garcia 1-7. Oklahoma, Gray 7-45, Farooq 5-69, Willis 5-41, Mims 4-87, Wease 3-75, Major 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

