|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|22
|1-3
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Medley-Bacon
|29
|4-9
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|2
|9
|M.Lewis
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Scott
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|11
|Warren
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|English
|26
|2-10
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|4
|Shumate
|23
|8-11
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|2
|18
|Massie
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|Francois
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|3
|Lucas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Passmore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|2-5
|4-25
|13
|18
|59
Percentages: FG .431, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Scott 3-6, Warren 2-4, Shumate 1-1, Francois 1-4, M.Lewis 0-1, Massie 0-1, Taylor 0-1, English 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Medley-Bacon 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 3, English 2, M.Lewis 2, Francois, Massie, Medley-Bacon, Scott, Shumate, Warren).
Steals: 6 (English, Lucas, M.Lewis, Medley-Bacon, Scott, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ezeagu
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Massoud
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Nowell
|34
|5-8
|7-8
|0-4
|10
|1
|18
|Pack
|31
|7-15
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|18
|Smith
|29
|2-5
|2-4
|1-10
|2
|1
|7
|Miguel
|23
|6-9
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|17
|McGuirl
|20
|1-5
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|5
|Bradford
|17
|3-5
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|3
|6
|Kasubke
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Landers
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|14-19
|7-34
|17
|9
|74
Percentages: FG .472, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Pack 4-8, Miguel 2-3, Massoud 1-3, McGuirl 1-3, Nowell 1-4, Smith 1-4, Kasubke 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Nowell 4, Kasubke 2, Miguel 2, Smith 2, Ezeagu, Massoud, McGuirl).
Steals: 9 (Smith 3, Miguel 2, Nowell 2, Bradford, McGuirl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|McNeese St.
|28
|31
|—
|59
|Kansas St.
|35
|39
|—
|74
A_5,223 (12,528).