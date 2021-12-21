FGFTReb
MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor221-30-20-4102
Medley-Bacon294-91-10-5129
M.Lewis222-50-01-1024
Scott304-80-00-22011
Warren143-50-00-1038
English262-100-00-2334
Shumate238-111-23-61218
Massie190-30-00-3310
Francois131-40-00-1153
Lucas10-00-00-0100
Passmore10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-582-54-25131859

Percentages: FG .431, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Scott 3-6, Warren 2-4, Shumate 1-1, Francois 1-4, M.Lewis 0-1, Massie 0-1, Taylor 0-1, English 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Medley-Bacon 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 3, English 2, M.Lewis 2, Francois, Massie, Medley-Bacon, Scott, Shumate, Warren).

Steals: 6 (English, Lucas, M.Lewis, Medley-Bacon, Scott, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezeagu130-00-00-1010
Massoud211-50-03-4003
Nowell345-87-80-410118
Pack317-150-00-51118
Smith292-52-41-10217
Miguel236-93-41-40117
McGuirl201-52-20-3215
Bradford173-50-12-3036
Kasubke110-10-00-0200
Landers10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5314-197-3417974

Percentages: FG .472, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Pack 4-8, Miguel 2-3, Massoud 1-3, McGuirl 1-3, Nowell 1-4, Smith 1-4, Kasubke 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Nowell 4, Kasubke 2, Miguel 2, Smith 2, Ezeagu, Massoud, McGuirl).

Steals: 9 (Smith 3, Miguel 2, Nowell 2, Bradford, McGuirl).

Technical Fouls: None.

McNeese St.283159
Kansas St.353974

A_5,223 (12,528).

