Saturday

At Firestone Country Club - South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Harrison Frazar65-68-70—203-7
Steve Stricker65-73-65—203-7
Stewart Cink66-68-70—204-6
K.J. Choi70-66-69—205-5
Ernie Els68-67-70—205-5
Scott Parel70-68-68—206-4
David Toms69-70-68—207-3
Mark Hensby74-66-69—209-1
Jerry Kelly71-68-70—209-1
Bernhard Langer71-68-70—209-1
Jeff Maggert71-70-68—209-1
Rod Pampling72-66-71—209-1
Brett Quigley67-76-66—209-1
Steven Alker73-71-66—210E
Alex Cejka67-72-71—210E
Retief Goosen74-67-69—210E
Y.E. Yang67-74-69—210E
Darren Clarke72-68-71—211+1
Marco Dawson73-71-67—211+1
Joe Durant71-69-71—211+1
Dicky Pride73-69-69—211+1
Kevin Sutherland73-69-69—211+1
Billy Andrade72-71-70—213+3
Stephen Dodd72-75-66—213+3
Justin Leonard68-71-74—213+3
Scott McCarron74-73-66—213+3
Miguel Angel Jimenez75-68-71—214+4
Rocco Mediate71-73-70—214+4
Wes Short71-73-70—214+4
Arjun Atwal72-72-71—215+5
Woody Austin70-74-71—215+5
Paul Goydos72-71-72—215+5
Jose Maria Olazabal72-73-70—215+5
Corey Pavin71-77-67—215+5
Stephen Ames72-74-70—216+6
Shane Bertsch70-77-69—216+6
Olin Browne73-72-71—216+6
Richard Green71-73-72—216+6
Colin Montgomerie72-73-71—216+6
John Senden78-68-70—216+6
Tom Pernice72-73-72—217+7
Vijay Singh72-73-72—217+7
Paul Broadhurst74-74-70—218+8
Cameron Beckman72-74-73—219+9
Bob Estes73-72-74—219+9
Matt Gogel75-72-72—219+9
Billy Mayfair72-77-70—219+9
Timothy O'Neal76-72-71—219+9
Kenny Perry76-75-68—219+9
Kirk Triplett73-70-76—219+9
Stuart Appleby70-73-77—220+10
Glen Day70-76-74—220+10
Chris DiMarco74-75-71—220+10
Ken Duke69-76-75—220+10
David McKenzie69-80-71—220+10
Shaun Micheel72-73-75—220+10
Paul Stankowski76-73-71—220+10
Mike Weir71-74-75—220+10
John Daly70-82-69—221+11
Lee Janzen74-73-74—221+11
Ken Tanigawa78-71-72—221+11
Duffy Waldorf74-75-72—221+11
David Duval70-78-74—222+12
Rob Labritz73-77-72—222+12
Steve Pate75-76-71—222+12
Jason Bohn72-79-72—223+13
Fred Funk72-76-76—224+14
Notah Begay79-71-75—225+15
Tom Lehman79-74-72—225+15
John Huston75-78-73—226+16
Jeff Sluman73-75-78—226+16
Michael Allen74-74-79—227+17
Carlos Franco78-74-75—227+17
Brian Cooper75-81-73—229+19
Tim Petrovic76-75-78—229+19
Scott Dunlap78-79-73—230+20
Dan Forsman80-76-78—234+24
Steve Flesch72-83-WD

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you