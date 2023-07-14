Friday
At Firestone Country Club - South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Second Round
|Harrison Frazar
|65-68—133
|Stewart Cink
|66-68—134
|Ernie Els
|68-67—135
|K.J. Choi
|70-66—136
|Rod Pampling
|72-66—138
|Scott Parel
|70-68—138
|Steve Stricker
|65-73—138
|Alex Cejka
|67-72—139
|Jerry Kelly
|71-68—139
|Bernhard Langer
|71-68—139
|Justin Leonard
|68-71—139
|David Toms
|69-70—139
|Darren Clarke
|72-68—140
|Joe Durant
|71-69—140
|Mark Hensby
|74-66—140
|Retief Goosen
|74-67—141
|Jeff Maggert
|71-70—141
|Y.E. Yang
|67-74—141
|Dicky Pride
|73-69—142
|Kevin Sutherland
|73-69—142
|Billy Andrade
|72-71—143
|Stuart Appleby
|70-73—143
|Paul Goydos
|72-71—143
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|75-68—143
|Brett Quigley
|67-76—143
|Kirk Triplett
|73-70—143
|Steven Alker
|73-71—144
|Arjun Atwal
|72-72—144
|Woody Austin
|70-74—144
|Marco Dawson
|73-71—144
|Richard Green
|71-73—144
|Rocco Mediate
|71-73—144
|Wes Short
|71-73—144
|Olin Browne
|73-72—145
|Ken Duke
|69-76—145
|Bob Estes
|73-72—145
|Shaun Micheel
|72-73—145
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-73—145
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|72-73—145
|Tom Pernice
|72-73—145
|Vijay Singh
|72-73—145
|Mike Weir
|71-74—145
|Stephen Ames
|72-74—146
|Cameron Beckman
|72-74—146
|Glen Day
|70-76—146
|John Senden
|78-68—146
|Lee Janzen
|74-73—147
|Shane Bertsch
|70-77—147
|Stephen Dodd
|72-75—147
|Matt Gogel
|75-72—147
|Scott McCarron
|74-73—147
|Michael Allen
|74-74—148
|Paul Broadhurst
|74-74—148
|David Duval
|70-78—148
|Fred Funk
|72-76—148
|Timothy O'Neal
|76-72—148
|Corey Pavin
|71-77—148
|Jeff Sluman
|73-75—148
|Chris DiMarco
|74-75—149
|Billy Mayfair
|72-77—149
|David McKenzie
|69-80—149
|Paul Stankowski
|76-73—149
|Ken Tanigawa
|78-71—149
|Duffy Waldorf
|74-75—149
|Notah Begay
|79-71—150
|Rob Labritz
|73-77—150
|Jason Bohn
|72-79—151
|Steve Pate
|75-76—151
|Kenny Perry
|76-75—151
|Tim Petrovic
|76-75—151
|John Daly
|70-82—152
|Carlos Franco
|78-74—152
|John Huston
|75-78—153
|Tom Lehman
|79-74—153
|Steve Flesch
|72-83—155
|Brian Cooper
|75-81—156
|Dan Forsman
|80-76—156
|Scott Dunlap
|78-79—157
