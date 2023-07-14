Friday

At Firestone Country Club - South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Harrison Frazar65-68—133
Stewart Cink66-68—134
Ernie Els68-67—135
K.J. Choi70-66—136
Rod Pampling72-66—138
Scott Parel70-68—138
Steve Stricker65-73—138
Alex Cejka67-72—139
Jerry Kelly71-68—139
Bernhard Langer71-68—139
Justin Leonard68-71—139
David Toms69-70—139
Darren Clarke72-68—140
Joe Durant71-69—140
Mark Hensby74-66—140
Retief Goosen74-67—141
Jeff Maggert71-70—141
Y.E. Yang67-74—141
Dicky Pride73-69—142
Kevin Sutherland73-69—142
Billy Andrade72-71—143
Stuart Appleby70-73—143
Paul Goydos72-71—143
Miguel Angel Jimenez75-68—143
Brett Quigley67-76—143
Kirk Triplett73-70—143
Steven Alker73-71—144
Arjun Atwal72-72—144
Woody Austin70-74—144
Marco Dawson73-71—144
Richard Green71-73—144
Rocco Mediate71-73—144
Wes Short71-73—144
Olin Browne73-72—145
Ken Duke69-76—145
Bob Estes73-72—145
Shaun Micheel72-73—145
Colin Montgomerie72-73—145
Jose Maria Olazabal72-73—145
Tom Pernice72-73—145
Vijay Singh72-73—145
Mike Weir71-74—145
Stephen Ames72-74—146
Cameron Beckman72-74—146
Glen Day70-76—146
John Senden78-68—146
Lee Janzen74-73—147
Shane Bertsch70-77—147
Stephen Dodd72-75—147
Matt Gogel75-72—147
Scott McCarron74-73—147
Michael Allen74-74—148
Paul Broadhurst74-74—148
David Duval70-78—148
Fred Funk72-76—148
Timothy O'Neal76-72—148
Corey Pavin71-77—148
Jeff Sluman73-75—148
Chris DiMarco74-75—149
Billy Mayfair72-77—149
David McKenzie69-80—149
Paul Stankowski76-73—149
Ken Tanigawa78-71—149
Duffy Waldorf74-75—149
Notah Begay79-71—150
Rob Labritz73-77—150
Jason Bohn72-79—151
Steve Pate75-76—151
Kenny Perry76-75—151
Tim Petrovic76-75—151
John Daly70-82—152
Carlos Franco78-74—152
John Huston75-78—153
Tom Lehman79-74—153
Steve Flesch72-83—155
Brian Cooper75-81—156
Dan Forsman80-76—156
Scott Dunlap78-79—157

