Sunday

At Firestone Country Club - South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Final Round

Steve Stricker65-73-65-66—269
David Toms69-70-68-65—272
K.J. Choi70-66-69-68—273
Ernie Els68-67-70-68—273
Harrison Frazar65-68-70-70—273
Bernhard Langer71-68-70-66—275
Stewart Cink66-68-70-72—276
Dicky Pride73-69-69-65—276
Alex Cejka67-72-71-67—277
Scott Parel70-68-68-71—277
Brett Quigley67-76-66-68—277
Jerry Kelly71-68-70-70—279
Miguel Angel Jimenez75-68-71-66—280
Jeff Maggert71-70-68-71—280
Y.E. Yang67-74-69-70—280
Steven Alker73-71-66-71—281
Stephen Ames72-74-70-65—281
Retief Goosen74-67-69-71—281
Justin Leonard68-71-74-68—281
Rod Pampling72-66-71-72—281
Paul Goydos72-71-72-67—282
Mark Hensby74-66-69-73—282
Kenny Perry76-75-68-64—283
Kevin Sutherland73-69-69-72—283
Stephen Dodd72-75-66-71—284
Joe Durant71-69-71-73—284
Woody Austin70-74-71-70—285
Marco Dawson73-71-67-74—285
Colin Montgomerie72-73-71-69—285
Darren Clarke72-68-71-75—286
Scott McCarron74-73-66-73—286
Billy Andrade72-71-70-74—287
Rocco Mediate71-73-70-73—287
Vijay Singh72-73-72-70—287
Paul Broadhurst74-74-70-70—288
Richard Green71-73-72-72—288
Corey Pavin71-77-67-73—288
Arjun Atwal72-72-71-74—289
Lee Janzen74-73-74-68—289
Billy Mayfair72-77-70-70—289
Timothy O'Neal76-72-71-70—289
Wes Short71-73-70-75—289
Mike Weir71-74-75-69—289
Shane Bertsch70-77-69-74—290
Olin Browne73-72-71-74—290
Ken Duke69-76-75-70—290
Tom Pernice72-73-72-73—290
Paul Stankowski76-73-71-70—290
Stuart Appleby70-73-77-71—291
Glen Day70-76-74-71—291
Bob Estes73-72-74-73—292
Matt Gogel75-72-72-73—292
John Daly70-82-69-72—293
Rob Labritz73-77-72-71—293
David McKenzie69-80-71-73—293
John Senden78-68-70-77—293
Ken Tanigawa78-71-72-72—293
Duffy Waldorf74-75-72-72—293
David Duval70-78-74-72—294
Jose Maria Olazabal72-73-70-79—294
Cameron Beckman72-74-73-76—295
Shaun Micheel72-73-75-75—295
Michael Allen74-74-79-69—296
Chris DiMarco74-75-71-77—297
Steve Pate75-76-71-75—297
Kirk Triplett73-70-76-79—298
Jason Bohn72-79-72-76—299
John Huston75-78-73-73—299
Notah Begay79-71-75-75—300
Carlos Franco78-74-75-74—301
Tom Lehman79-74-72-76—301
Brian Cooper75-81-73-73—302
Tim Petrovic76-75-78-73—302
Jeff Sluman73-75-78-76—302
Fred Funk72-76-76-79—303
Dan Forsman80-76-78-78—312
Scott Dunlap78-79-73-WD

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you