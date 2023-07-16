Sunday
At Firestone Country Club - South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Final Round
|Steve Stricker
|65-73-65-66—269
|David Toms
|69-70-68-65—272
|K.J. Choi
|70-66-69-68—273
|Ernie Els
|68-67-70-68—273
|Harrison Frazar
|65-68-70-70—273
|Bernhard Langer
|71-68-70-66—275
|Stewart Cink
|66-68-70-72—276
|Dicky Pride
|73-69-69-65—276
|Alex Cejka
|67-72-71-67—277
|Scott Parel
|70-68-68-71—277
|Brett Quigley
|67-76-66-68—277
|Jerry Kelly
|71-68-70-70—279
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|75-68-71-66—280
|Jeff Maggert
|71-70-68-71—280
|Y.E. Yang
|67-74-69-70—280
|Steven Alker
|73-71-66-71—281
|Stephen Ames
|72-74-70-65—281
|Retief Goosen
|74-67-69-71—281
|Justin Leonard
|68-71-74-68—281
|Rod Pampling
|72-66-71-72—281
|Paul Goydos
|72-71-72-67—282
|Mark Hensby
|74-66-69-73—282
|Kenny Perry
|76-75-68-64—283
|Kevin Sutherland
|73-69-69-72—283
|Stephen Dodd
|72-75-66-71—284
|Joe Durant
|71-69-71-73—284
|Woody Austin
|70-74-71-70—285
|Marco Dawson
|73-71-67-74—285
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-73-71-69—285
|Darren Clarke
|72-68-71-75—286
|Scott McCarron
|74-73-66-73—286
|Billy Andrade
|72-71-70-74—287
|Rocco Mediate
|71-73-70-73—287
|Vijay Singh
|72-73-72-70—287
|Paul Broadhurst
|74-74-70-70—288
|Richard Green
|71-73-72-72—288
|Corey Pavin
|71-77-67-73—288
|Arjun Atwal
|72-72-71-74—289
|Lee Janzen
|74-73-74-68—289
|Billy Mayfair
|72-77-70-70—289
|Timothy O'Neal
|76-72-71-70—289
|Wes Short
|71-73-70-75—289
|Mike Weir
|71-74-75-69—289
|Shane Bertsch
|70-77-69-74—290
|Olin Browne
|73-72-71-74—290
|Ken Duke
|69-76-75-70—290
|Tom Pernice
|72-73-72-73—290
|Paul Stankowski
|76-73-71-70—290
|Stuart Appleby
|70-73-77-71—291
|Glen Day
|70-76-74-71—291
|Bob Estes
|73-72-74-73—292
|Matt Gogel
|75-72-72-73—292
|John Daly
|70-82-69-72—293
|Rob Labritz
|73-77-72-71—293
|David McKenzie
|69-80-71-73—293
|John Senden
|78-68-70-77—293
|Ken Tanigawa
|78-71-72-72—293
|Duffy Waldorf
|74-75-72-72—293
|David Duval
|70-78-74-72—294
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|72-73-70-79—294
|Cameron Beckman
|72-74-73-76—295
|Shaun Micheel
|72-73-75-75—295
|Michael Allen
|74-74-79-69—296
|Chris DiMarco
|74-75-71-77—297
|Steve Pate
|75-76-71-75—297
|Kirk Triplett
|73-70-76-79—298
|Jason Bohn
|72-79-72-76—299
|John Huston
|75-78-73-73—299
|Notah Begay
|79-71-75-75—300
|Carlos Franco
|78-74-75-74—301
|Tom Lehman
|79-74-72-76—301
|Brian Cooper
|75-81-73-73—302
|Tim Petrovic
|76-75-78-73—302
|Jeff Sluman
|73-75-78-76—302
|Fred Funk
|72-76-76-79—303
|Dan Forsman
|80-76-78-78—312
|Scott Dunlap
|78-79-73-WD
