Saturday

At Firestone Country Club - South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Harrison Frazar65-68-70—203
Steve Stricker65-73-65—203
Stewart Cink66-68-70—204
K.J. Choi70-66-69—205
Ernie Els68-67-70—205
Scott Parel70-68-68—206
David Toms69-70-68—207
Mark Hensby74-66-69—209
Jerry Kelly71-68-70—209
Bernhard Langer71-68-70—209
Jeff Maggert71-70-68—209
Rod Pampling72-66-71—209
Brett Quigley67-76-66—209
Steven Alker73-71-66—210
Alex Cejka67-72-71—210
Retief Goosen74-67-69—210
Y.E. Yang67-74-69—210
Darren Clarke72-68-71—211
Marco Dawson73-71-67—211
Joe Durant71-69-71—211
Dicky Pride73-69-69—211
Kevin Sutherland73-69-69—211
Billy Andrade72-71-70—213
Stephen Dodd72-75-66—213
Justin Leonard68-71-74—213
Scott McCarron74-73-66—213
Miguel Angel Jimenez75-68-71—214
Rocco Mediate71-73-70—214
Wes Short71-73-70—214
Arjun Atwal72-72-71—215
Woody Austin70-74-71—215
Paul Goydos72-71-72—215
Jose Maria Olazabal72-73-70—215
Corey Pavin71-77-67—215
Stephen Ames72-74-70—216
Shane Bertsch70-77-69—216
Olin Browne73-72-71—216
Richard Green71-73-72—216
Colin Montgomerie72-73-71—216
John Senden78-68-70—216
Tom Pernice72-73-72—217
Vijay Singh72-73-72—217
Paul Broadhurst74-74-70—218
Cameron Beckman72-74-73—219
Bob Estes73-72-74—219
Matt Gogel75-72-72—219
Billy Mayfair72-77-70—219
Timothy O'Neal76-72-71—219
Kenny Perry76-75-68—219
Kirk Triplett73-70-76—219
Stuart Appleby70-73-77—220
Glen Day70-76-74—220
Chris DiMarco74-75-71—220
Ken Duke69-76-75—220
David McKenzie69-80-71—220
Shaun Micheel72-73-75—220
Paul Stankowski76-73-71—220
Mike Weir71-74-75—220
John Daly70-82-69—221
Lee Janzen74-73-74—221
Ken Tanigawa78-71-72—221
Duffy Waldorf74-75-72—221
David Duval70-78-74—222
Rob Labritz73-77-72—222
Steve Pate75-76-71—222
Jason Bohn72-79-72—223
Fred Funk72-76-76—224
Notah Begay79-71-75—225
Tom Lehman79-74-72—225
John Huston75-78-73—226
Jeff Sluman73-75-78—226
Michael Allen74-74-79—227
Carlos Franco78-74-75—227
Brian Cooper75-81-73—229
Tim Petrovic76-75-78—229
Scott Dunlap78-79-73—230
Dan Forsman80-76-78—234
Steve Flesch72-83-WD

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

