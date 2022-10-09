N. Alabama337147034
Kennesaw St.737107640

First Quarter

UNA_FG Contorno 26, 08:40

KENN_Shepherd 3 run (Cummins kick), 01:25

Second Quarter

KENN_FG Cummins 36, 11:05

UNA_FG Contorno 38, 07:17

Third Quarter

KENN_Shepherd 5 run (Cummins kick), 12:49

UNA_Kenebrew 62 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 11:46

Fourth Quarter

UNA_Powell 2 run (Contorno kick), 11:38

KENN_FG Cummins 26, 05:45

UNA_Kenebrew 60 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 03:43

KENN_Foster 1 pass from Shepherd (Cummins kick), 00:21

Overtime

UNA_Kenebrew 31 pass from Walters (Contorno kick)

KENN_Hill 9 pass from Shepherd (Cummins kick)

KENN_Foster 12 run (pass failed)

UNAKENN
First downs1927
Rushes-yards36-6869-277
Passing326172
Comp-Att-Int15-27-213-18-0
Return Yards4445
Punts-Avg.1-16.02-39.5
Fumbles-Lost1-12-2
Penalty-Yards9-635-48
Time of Possession25:4734:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 17-46, Ju. Luke 1-18, Pa. Driggers 8-14, No. Walters 8-(minus 3), Team 2-(minus 7). Kennesaw St., Xa. Shepherd 34-102, Ye. Clemons 7-51, Ga. Benyard 8-42, Is. Foster 6-36, Ty. Wallace 3-25, Jo. Lay 4-11, Jo. Murphy 3-5, Ia. Cousin 1-4, Mi. Benefield 2-3, De. Hardy 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_N. Alabama, No. Walters 15-27-2-326. Kennesaw St., Xa. Shepherd 13-18-0-172.

RECEIVING_N. Alabama, Ta. Kenebrew 4-162, De. Lacey 3-64, Co. Swan 3-56, Co. Hall 2-22, Pa. Driggers 2-16, Ju. Luke 1-6. Kennesaw St., Is. Foster 5-76, Xa. Hill 3-46, Ch. Marshall 2-24, Ga. Benyard 2-17, Bl. Bohannon 1-9.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you