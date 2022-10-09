|N. Alabama
|3
|3
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|34
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|3
|7
|10
|7
|6
|—
|40
First Quarter
UNA_FG Contorno 26, 08:40
KENN_Shepherd 3 run (Cummins kick), 01:25
Second Quarter
KENN_FG Cummins 36, 11:05
UNA_FG Contorno 38, 07:17
Third Quarter
KENN_Shepherd 5 run (Cummins kick), 12:49
UNA_Kenebrew 62 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 11:46
Fourth Quarter
UNA_Powell 2 run (Contorno kick), 11:38
KENN_FG Cummins 26, 05:45
UNA_Kenebrew 60 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 03:43
KENN_Foster 1 pass from Shepherd (Cummins kick), 00:21
Overtime
UNA_Kenebrew 31 pass from Walters (Contorno kick)
KENN_Hill 9 pass from Shepherd (Cummins kick)
KENN_Foster 12 run (pass failed)
|UNA
|KENN
|First downs
|19
|27
|Rushes-yards
|36-68
|69-277
|Passing
|326
|172
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-2
|13-18-0
|Return Yards
|44
|45
|Punts-Avg.
|1-16.0
|2-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalty-Yards
|9-63
|5-48
|Time of Possession
|25:47
|34:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 17-46, Ju. Luke 1-18, Pa. Driggers 8-14, No. Walters 8-(minus 3), Team 2-(minus 7). Kennesaw St., Xa. Shepherd 34-102, Ye. Clemons 7-51, Ga. Benyard 8-42, Is. Foster 6-36, Ty. Wallace 3-25, Jo. Lay 4-11, Jo. Murphy 3-5, Ia. Cousin 1-4, Mi. Benefield 2-3, De. Hardy 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_N. Alabama, No. Walters 15-27-2-326. Kennesaw St., Xa. Shepherd 13-18-0-172.
RECEIVING_N. Alabama, Ta. Kenebrew 4-162, De. Lacey 3-64, Co. Swan 3-56, Co. Hall 2-22, Pa. Driggers 2-16, Ju. Luke 1-6. Kennesaw St., Is. Foster 5-76, Xa. Hill 3-46, Ch. Marshall 2-24, Ga. Benyard 2-17, Bl. Bohannon 1-9.
