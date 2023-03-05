LIBERTY (26-8)
Preston 3-6 0-1 6, Rode 9-14 1-2 23, McGhee 6-21 2-2 14, Porter 3-9 1-2 8, Venzant 0-3 1-2 1, Warfield 0-0 0-0 0, S.Robinson 2-5 3-3 7, Cleveland 3-6 1-2 7, Peebles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 9-14 66.
KENNESAW ST. (26-8)
D.Robinson 5-9 0-0 10, Burden 7-10 5-7 19, Rodgers 2-4 0-0 6, Stroud 4-8 2-2 12, Youngblood 4-11 7-7 16, Jennings 0-2 1-2 1, Ademokoya 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Cottle 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-49 15-18 67.
Halftime_Liberty 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 5-23 (Rode 4-7, Porter 1-3, S.Robinson 0-1, Venzant 0-1, McGhee 0-11), Kennesaw St. 6-15 (Stroud 2-2, Rodgers 2-3, Cottle 1-1, Youngblood 1-4, Burden 0-1, Ademokoya 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Fouled Out_S.Robinson. Rebounds_Liberty 32 (Cleveland 7), Kennesaw St. 28 (D.Robinson 11). Assists_Liberty 11 (Porter 4), Kennesaw St. 9 (Burden 3). Total Fouls_Liberty 18, Kennesaw St. 15. A_3,805 (4,600).
