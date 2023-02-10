FGFTReb
KENT ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis162-61-21-1016
Thomas317-131-21-21419
Hornbeak153-30-00-3026
Carry406-172-42-710315
Jacobs372-120-25-6624
Sullinger274-72-21-20011
Payton243-45-83-90111
Rollins90-00-00-1020
Gillespie10-10-01-1000
Totals20027-6311-2014-32171572

Percentages: FG .429, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Thomas 4-7, Davis 1-4, Sullinger 1-4, Carry 1-5, Jacobs 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hornbeak 2, Carry, Payton).

Turnovers: 16 (Jacobs 6, Carry 3, Davis 3, Rollins 2, Hornbeak, Sullinger).

Steals: 5 (Carry, Hornbeak, Jacobs, Rollins, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Hornbeak, 17:23 second.

FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams302-80-01-6046
Hardnett315-92-22-44514
Jack131-20-02-2032
Foster281-32-51-1324
C.Jones363-60-00-4827
Smith265-74-41-81214
Powell225-125-61-21315
Blocker141-30-00-2013
Totals20023-5013-178-29172265

Percentages: FG .460, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Hardnett 2-4, Adams 2-5, Blocker 1-2, C.Jones 1-2, Powell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Adams 2, Powell 2, Jack, Smith).

Turnovers: 21 (Hardnett 6, Adams 5, Powell 4, Foster 3, Blocker, C.Jones, Smith).

Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Smith 2, Adams, Blocker, Foster, Hardnett).

Technical Fouls: Hardnett, 15:59 first.

Kent St.294372
Buffalo353065

A_4,207 (6,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

