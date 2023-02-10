|FG
|Reb
|KENT ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|16
|2-6
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Thomas
|31
|7-13
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|19
|Hornbeak
|15
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Carry
|40
|6-17
|2-4
|2-7
|10
|3
|15
|Jacobs
|37
|2-12
|0-2
|5-6
|6
|2
|4
|Sullinger
|27
|4-7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|11
|Payton
|24
|3-4
|5-8
|3-9
|0
|1
|11
|Rollins
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Gillespie
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|11-20
|14-32
|17
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .429, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Thomas 4-7, Davis 1-4, Sullinger 1-4, Carry 1-5, Jacobs 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hornbeak 2, Carry, Payton).
Turnovers: 16 (Jacobs 6, Carry 3, Davis 3, Rollins 2, Hornbeak, Sullinger).
Steals: 5 (Carry, Hornbeak, Jacobs, Rollins, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: Hornbeak, 17:23 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|6
|Hardnett
|31
|5-9
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|5
|14
|Jack
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|Foster
|28
|1-3
|2-5
|1-1
|3
|2
|4
|C.Jones
|36
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|8
|2
|7
|Smith
|26
|5-7
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|2
|14
|Powell
|22
|5-12
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|3
|15
|Blocker
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|13-17
|8-29
|17
|22
|65
Percentages: FG .460, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Hardnett 2-4, Adams 2-5, Blocker 1-2, C.Jones 1-2, Powell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Adams 2, Powell 2, Jack, Smith).
Turnovers: 21 (Hardnett 6, Adams 5, Powell 4, Foster 3, Blocker, C.Jones, Smith).
Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Smith 2, Adams, Blocker, Foster, Hardnett).
Technical Fouls: Hardnett, 15:59 first.
|Kent St.
|29
|43
|—
|72
|Buffalo
|35
|30
|—
|65
A_4,207 (6,100).
