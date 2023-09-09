E. Kentucky703717
Kentucky0714728

First Quarter

EKY_McKinney 14 run (Nations kick), 10:41.

Second Quarter

UK_T.Robinson 24 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), :42.

Third Quarter

EKY_FG Nations 21, 9:41.

UK_T.Robinson 6 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 5:47.

UK_B.Brown 13 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 1:47.

Fourth Quarter

EKY_Sloan 9 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 12:04.

UK_R.Davis 24 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 8:08.

A_61,876.

EKYUK
First downs1521
Total Net Yards311414
Rushes-yards27-9223-115
Passing219299
Punt Returns1-32-47
Kickoff Returns0-02-34
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int19-29-124-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-171-12
Punts4-38.754-38.75
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards4-3710-70
Time of Possession27:5332:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Kentucky, Sloan 7-48, Carter 12-30, McKinney 8-14. Kentucky, Davis 12-52, B.Brown 2-34, Jefferson 3-23, McClain 5-18, Leary 1-(minus 12).

PASSING_E. Kentucky, McKinney 19-29-1-219. Kentucky, Leary 24-38-1-299.

RECEIVING_E. Kentucky, J.Smith 7-36, Sloan 3-40, Johnson 2-53, Carter 2-48, Hensley 2-19, Brown 2-17, M.Edwards 1-6. Kentucky, T.Robinson 6-136, B.Brown 6-51, Key 4-42, Davis 3-36, McClain 2-6, Jo.Dingle 1-16, A.Brown 1-6, Sumo-Karngbaye 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Kentucky, Nations 48.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

