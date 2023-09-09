|E. Kentucky
|7
|0
|3
|7
|—
|17
|Kentucky
|0
|7
|14
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
EKY_McKinney 14 run (Nations kick), 10:41.
Second Quarter
UK_T.Robinson 24 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), :42.
Third Quarter
EKY_FG Nations 21, 9:41.
UK_T.Robinson 6 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 5:47.
UK_B.Brown 13 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 1:47.
Fourth Quarter
EKY_Sloan 9 pass from McKinney (Nations kick), 12:04.
UK_R.Davis 24 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 8:08.
A_61,876.
|EKY
|UK
|First downs
|15
|21
|Total Net Yards
|311
|414
|Rushes-yards
|27-92
|23-115
|Passing
|219
|299
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-47
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-1
|24-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-12
|Punts
|4-38.75
|4-38.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-37
|10-70
|Time of Possession
|27:53
|32:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Kentucky, Sloan 7-48, Carter 12-30, McKinney 8-14. Kentucky, Davis 12-52, B.Brown 2-34, Jefferson 3-23, McClain 5-18, Leary 1-(minus 12).
PASSING_E. Kentucky, McKinney 19-29-1-219. Kentucky, Leary 24-38-1-299.
RECEIVING_E. Kentucky, J.Smith 7-36, Sloan 3-40, Johnson 2-53, Carter 2-48, Hensley 2-19, Brown 2-17, M.Edwards 1-6. Kentucky, T.Robinson 6-136, B.Brown 6-51, Key 4-42, Davis 3-36, McClain 2-6, Jo.Dingle 1-16, A.Brown 1-6, Sumo-Karngbaye 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_E. Kentucky, Nations 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.