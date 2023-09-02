Ball St.707014
Kentucky32014744

First Quarter

UK_FG Raynor 41, 13:17.

BALL_Hatcher 2 run (Courville kick), 1:35.

Second Quarter

UK_R.Davis 2 run (Raynor kick), 11:31.

UK_Geiger 69 fumble return (Raynor kick), 6:58.

UK_FG Raynor 46, 1:08.

UK_FG Raynor 46, :00.

Third Quarter

UK_Key 5 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 6:43.

BALL_Ty.Robinson 5 pass from Semonza (Courville kick), :42.

UK_B.Brown 99 kickoff return (Raynor kick), :28.

Fourth Quarter

UK_R.Davis 30 run (Raynor kick), :06.

A_0.

BALLUK
First downs1817
Total Net Yards295357
Rushes-yards41-7220-116
Passing223241
Punt Returns1-32-27
Kickoff Returns0-02-117
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-30-018-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-281-5
Punts4-48.52-47.0
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards4-267-51
Time of Possession38:0221:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ball St., Cooper 15-33, Kelly 7-21, Barfield 3-14, Pemberton 4-12, Spegal 1-3, Semonza 6-2, Hatcher 5-(minus 13). Kentucky, Davis 14-112, McClain 4-9, Leary 2-(minus 5).

PASSING_Ball St., Semonza 15-21-0-165, Hatcher 6-8-0-36, Kelly 1-1-0-22. Kentucky, Leary 18-31-1-241.

RECEIVING_Ball St., Koziol 8-66, Robinson 5-90, Magwood 4-38, Barfield 1-12, Cooper 1-8, Presley 1-7, Gillie 1-3, Pemberton 1-(minus 1). Kentucky, Key 5-96, B.Brown 3-39, T.Robinson 3-38, Davis 3-10, Sumo-Karngbaye 2-18, Bates 1-30, McClain 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ball St., Courville 51.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

