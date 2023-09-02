|Ball St.
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Kentucky
|3
|20
|14
|7
|—
|44
First Quarter
UK_FG Raynor 41, 13:17.
BALL_Hatcher 2 run (Courville kick), 1:35.
Second Quarter
UK_R.Davis 2 run (Raynor kick), 11:31.
UK_Geiger 69 fumble return (Raynor kick), 6:58.
UK_FG Raynor 46, 1:08.
UK_FG Raynor 46, :00.
Third Quarter
UK_Key 5 pass from Leary (Raynor kick), 6:43.
BALL_Ty.Robinson 5 pass from Semonza (Courville kick), :42.
UK_B.Brown 99 kickoff return (Raynor kick), :28.
Fourth Quarter
UK_R.Davis 30 run (Raynor kick), :06.
A_0.
|BALL
|UK
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|295
|357
|Rushes-yards
|41-72
|20-116
|Passing
|223
|241
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-117
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-30-0
|18-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-28
|1-5
|Punts
|4-48.5
|2-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-26
|7-51
|Time of Possession
|38:02
|21:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ball St., Cooper 15-33, Kelly 7-21, Barfield 3-14, Pemberton 4-12, Spegal 1-3, Semonza 6-2, Hatcher 5-(minus 13). Kentucky, Davis 14-112, McClain 4-9, Leary 2-(minus 5).
PASSING_Ball St., Semonza 15-21-0-165, Hatcher 6-8-0-36, Kelly 1-1-0-22. Kentucky, Leary 18-31-1-241.
RECEIVING_Ball St., Koziol 8-66, Robinson 5-90, Magwood 4-38, Barfield 1-12, Cooper 1-8, Presley 1-7, Gillie 1-3, Pemberton 1-(minus 1). Kentucky, Key 5-96, B.Brown 3-39, T.Robinson 3-38, Davis 3-10, Sumo-Karngbaye 2-18, Bates 1-30, McClain 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ball St., Courville 51.
