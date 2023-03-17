PROVIDENCE (21-12)
Croswell 8-10 0-0 16, Hopkins 2-9 3-5 7, Bynum 3-10 1-1 9, Carter 4-14 1-2 10, Locke 3-11 0-0 8, Moore 0-3 1-2 1, Floyd 1-1 0-1 2, Breed 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 6-11 53.
KENTUCKY (22-11)
Livingston 3-8 0-0 6, Toppin 6-14 6-6 18, Tshiebwe 4-10 0-0 8, Reeves 8-18 1-2 22, Wallace 2-11 3-5 7, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Fredrick 0-2 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Thiero 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 10-13 61.
Halftime_Kentucky 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Providence 5-24 (Bynum 2-6, Locke 2-7, Carter 1-7, Moore 0-1, Hopkins 0-3), Kentucky 5-16 (Reeves 5-9, Livingston 0-1, Fredrick 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Wallace 0-2). Rebounds_Providence 27 (Hopkins 8), Kentucky 46 (Tshiebwe 25). Assists_Providence 12 (Bynum 5), Kentucky 10 (Wallace 5). Total Fouls_Providence 16, Kentucky 12.
