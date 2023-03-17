FGFTReb
PROVIDENCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Croswell278-100-02-50416
Hopkins392-93-50-8247
Bynum343-101-11-2519
Carter374-141-21-53410
Locke293-110-00-2108
Moore140-31-23-3001
Floyd121-10-10-1022
Breed60-00-00-1100
Pierre20-00-00-0010
Totals20021-586-117-27121653

Percentages: FG .362, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Bynum 2-6, Locke 2-7, Carter 1-7, Moore 0-1, Hopkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter).

Turnovers: 9 (Hopkins 4, Locke 3, Croswell, Moore).

Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Croswell 2, Bynum).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Livingston343-80-01-6016
Toppin376-146-61-62118
Tshiebwe334-100-011-25248
Reeves388-181-21-30222
Wallace392-113-51-4507
Collins70-00-01-2010
Fredrick70-20-00-0120
Ware30-00-00-0010
Thiero20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-6310-1316-46101261

Percentages: FG .365, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Reeves 5-9, Livingston 0-1, Fredrick 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Wallace 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Tshiebwe 2, Livingston, Toppin).

Turnovers: 10 (Reeves 3, Tshiebwe 3, Collins, Livingston, Toppin, Wallace).

Steals: 6 (Tshiebwe 3, Wallace 2, Collins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Providence312253
Kentucky382361

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you