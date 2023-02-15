KENTUCKY (17-9)
Livingston 3-6 6-6 13, Toppin 7-9 1-2 16, Tshiebwe 7-13 4-6 18, Reeves 5-12 0-1 14, Wallace 1-13 2-2 4, Thiero 1-1 2-2 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 25-55 15-20 71.
MISSISSIPPI ST. (17-9)
Jeffries 1-7 0-1 3, Smith 8-9 6-7 22, Davis 4-8 3-5 13, Moore 6-14 1-2 14, Matthews 4-5 2-2 11, Reed 1-3 2-2 5, McNair 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Stevenson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 14-19 68.
Halftime_Kentucky 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-20 (Reeves 4-7, Toppin 1-1, Livingston 1-3, Tshiebwe 0-1, Wallace 0-8), Mississippi St. 6-20 (Davis 2-3, Matthews 1-2, Reed 1-3, Jeffries 1-5, Moore 1-7). Fouled Out_Davis, Matthews. Rebounds_Kentucky 33 (Tshiebwe 11), Mississippi St. 22 (Matthews 7). Assists_Kentucky 19 (Wallace 11), Mississippi St. 15 (Matthews 6). Total Fouls_Kentucky 19, Mississippi St. 18. A_9,297 (10,575).
