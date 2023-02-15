FGFTReb
KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Livingston323-66-61-53213
Toppin377-91-21-32416
Tshiebwe327-134-67-112418
Reeves385-120-10-10414
Wallace381-132-22-41114
Thiero81-12-22-4024
Ware80-00-01-3100
Collins61-10-10-2022
Totals20025-5515-2014-33191971

Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Reeves 4-7, Toppin 1-1, Livingston 1-3, Tshiebwe 0-1, Wallace 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Livingston, Thiero).

Turnovers: 9 (Tshiebwe 4, Toppin 2, Livingston, Reeves, Wallace).

Steals: 7 (Livingston 2, Toppin 2, Wallace 2, Tshiebwe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries341-70-10-5403
Smith338-96-71-51122
Davis314-83-50-02513
Moore336-141-20-22114
Matthews364-52-24-76511
Reed171-32-21-1015
McNair70-00-00-0010
Jones60-00-01-1020
Stevenson40-20-00-1020
Totals20024-4814-197-22151868

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Davis 2-3, Matthews 1-2, Reed 1-3, Jeffries 1-5, Moore 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 3, Matthews, Moore).

Turnovers: 10 (Smith 3, Davis 2, Moore 2, Jones, Matthews, McNair).

Steals: 6 (Davis 3, Matthews 2, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kentucky363571
Mississippi St.353368

A_9,297 (10,575).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

