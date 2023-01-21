|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|37
|5-7
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|10
|Marble
|27
|4-7
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|5
|12
|Dennis
|38
|2-9
|6-6
|1-6
|0
|2
|10
|Radford
|24
|7-11
|6-6
|1-4
|1
|2
|22
|Taylor
|34
|4-11
|0-0
|0-6
|7
|2
|8
|Gordon
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Garcia
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Hefner
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-49
|16-16
|4-29
|10
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .490, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Radford 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Taylor 0-5, Dennis 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Coleman 5, Taylor 4, Radford 2, Dennis, Garcia, Hefner, Marble).
Steals: 6 (Taylor 3, Dennis 2, Gordon).
Technical Fouls: Marble, 17:00 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Livingston
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Toppin
|34
|7-12
|2-4
|3-4
|3
|2
|17
|Tshiebwe
|29
|3-5
|1-3
|5-17
|1
|4
|7
|Fredrick
|35
|3-12
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|0
|12
|Wallace
|36
|4-13
|2-2
|4-4
|4
|3
|11
|Reeves
|29
|8-17
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|23
|Ware
|15
|0-1
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Onyenso
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-67
|11-17
|16-36
|14
|13
|76
Percentages: FG .403, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Reeves 5-11, Livingston 2-2, Fredrick 2-10, Toppin 1-2, Wallace 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wallace 2, Toppin, Ware).
Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 5, Fredrick, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe, Wheeler).
Steals: 6 (Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Reeves, Wallace).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas A&M
|31
|36
|—
|67
|Kentucky
|29
|47
|—
|76
A_20,017 (23,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.