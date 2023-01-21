FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman375-70-01-60410
Marble274-74-40-11512
Dennis382-96-61-60210
Radford247-116-61-41222
Taylor344-110-00-6728
Gordon191-10-00-2103
Garcia131-30-01-3032
Hefner80-00-00-1000
Totals20024-4916-164-29101867

Percentages: FG .490, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Radford 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Taylor 0-5, Dennis 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Coleman 5, Taylor 4, Radford 2, Dennis, Garcia, Hefner, Marble).

Steals: 6 (Taylor 3, Dennis 2, Gordon).

Technical Fouls: Marble, 17:00 second.

FGFTReb
KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Livingston132-60-01-2026
Toppin347-122-43-43217
Tshiebwe293-51-35-17147
Fredrick353-124-42-42012
Wallace364-132-24-44311
Reeves298-172-20-11023
Ware150-10-21-4110
Wheeler80-00-00-0210
Onyenso10-10-00-0000
Totals20027-6711-1716-36141376

Percentages: FG .403, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Reeves 5-11, Livingston 2-2, Fredrick 2-10, Toppin 1-2, Wallace 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wallace 2, Toppin, Ware).

Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 5, Fredrick, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin, Tshiebwe, Wheeler).

Steals: 6 (Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Reeves, Wallace).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas A&M313667
Kentucky294776

A_20,017 (23,500).

