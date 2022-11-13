FGFTReb
KENTUCKY (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leveretter150-10-00-4210
Benton256-107-83-52019
Green205-90-03-50210
Scherr172-60-01-2145
Walker267-94-50-310021
Adeyeye193-40-01-2026
Thomas50-00-01-1010
Jenkins153-61-12-2017
King182-80-00-0004
Rowe60-10-00-0010
Tyler30-10-00-1010
Petty111-20-01-5022
Russell202-91-21-1435
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20031-6613-1615-36191879

Percentages: FG 46.970, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Walker 3-3, Scherr 1-5, Benton 0-1, Green 0-3, Jenkins 0-1, King 0-3, Tyler 0-1, Russell 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveretter 2, Benton 2, Scherr 1, Walker 1, Petty 1, Russell 1)

Turnovers: 25 (Benton 4, Green 3, Walker 3, King 3, Scherr 2, Jenkins 2, Petty 2, Russell 2, Leveretter 1, Adeyeye 1, Thomas 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Walker 5, Benton 4, Scherr 1, Russell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
COASTAL CAROLINA (0-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blount224-121-12-8109
Barney261-80-01-4123
Freeman204-110-01-2248
Juste-Jean204-85-52-30314
Richardson180-22-22-3032
Recarte90-00-00-1010
Adams170-20-41-1120
Delaruelle201-42-20-0115
Newsome110-10-00-0230
Belinga120-20-02-5020
Carter223-46-82-41312
Simmons30-00-00-0010
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20017-5416-2215-3492553

Percentages: FG 31.481, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Barney 1-4, Juste-Jean 1-2, Delaruelle 1-2, Blount 0-1, Newsome 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Barney 2, Recarte 1, Belinga 1)

Turnovers: 32 (Freeman 7, Juste-Jean 6, Richardson 4, Carter 4, Barney 3, Delaruelle 3, Adams 2, Blount 1, Recarte 1, Belinga 1)

Steals: 11 (Juste-Jean 2, Richardson 2, Adams 2, Carter 2, Barney 1, Freeman 1, Delaruelle 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Coastal Carolina1112161453
Kentucky212230679

A_3,012

Officials_Toni Patillo, Karen Preato, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh

