|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leveretter
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|0
|Benton
|25
|6-10
|7-8
|3-5
|2
|0
|19
|Green
|20
|5-9
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|10
|Scherr
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Walker
|26
|7-9
|4-5
|0-3
|10
|0
|21
|Adeyeye
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Thomas
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|15
|3-6
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|1
|7
|King
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Rowe
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Tyler
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Petty
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Russell
|20
|2-9
|1-2
|1-1
|4
|3
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|13-16
|15-36
|19
|18
|79
Percentages: FG 46.970, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Walker 3-3, Scherr 1-5, Benton 0-1, Green 0-3, Jenkins 0-1, King 0-3, Tyler 0-1, Russell 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveretter 2, Benton 2, Scherr 1, Walker 1, Petty 1, Russell 1)
Turnovers: 25 (Benton 4, Green 3, Walker 3, King 3, Scherr 2, Jenkins 2, Petty 2, Russell 2, Leveretter 1, Adeyeye 1, Thomas 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Walker 5, Benton 4, Scherr 1, Russell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COASTAL CAROLINA (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|22
|4-12
|1-1
|2-8
|1
|0
|9
|Barney
|26
|1-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|3
|Freeman
|20
|4-11
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|8
|Juste-Jean
|20
|4-8
|5-5
|2-3
|0
|3
|14
|Richardson
|18
|0-2
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|Recarte
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Adams
|17
|0-2
|0-4
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Delaruelle
|20
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Newsome
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Belinga
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|0
|Carter
|22
|3-4
|6-8
|2-4
|1
|3
|12
|Simmons
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-54
|16-22
|15-34
|9
|25
|53
Percentages: FG 31.481, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Barney 1-4, Juste-Jean 1-2, Delaruelle 1-2, Blount 0-1, Newsome 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Barney 2, Recarte 1, Belinga 1)
Turnovers: 32 (Freeman 7, Juste-Jean 6, Richardson 4, Carter 4, Barney 3, Delaruelle 3, Adams 2, Blount 1, Recarte 1, Belinga 1)
Steals: 11 (Juste-Jean 2, Richardson 2, Adams 2, Carter 2, Barney 1, Freeman 1, Delaruelle 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Coastal Carolina
|11
|12
|16
|14
|—
|53
|Kentucky
|21
|22
|30
|6
|—
|79
A_3,012
Officials_Toni Patillo, Karen Preato, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh
