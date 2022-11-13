COASTAL CAROLINA (0-2)
Blount 4-12 1-1 9, Barney 1-8 0-0 3, Freeman 4-11 0-0 8, Juste-Jean 4-8 5-5 14, Richardson 0-2 2-2 2, Recarte 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-2 0-4 0, Delaruelle 1-4 2-2 5, Newsome 0-1 0-0 0, Belinga 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 3-4 6-8 12, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-54 16-22 53
KENTUCKY (3-0)
Leveretter 0-1 0-0 0, Benton 6-10 7-8 19, Green 5-9 0-0 10, Scherr 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 7-9 4-5 21, Adeyeye 3-4 0-0 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 3-6 1-1 7, King 2-8 0-0 4, Rowe 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler 0-1 0-0 0, Petty 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 2-9 1-2 5, Totals 31-66 13-16 79
|Coastal Carolina
|11
|12
|16
|14
|—
|53
|Kentucky
|21
|22
|30
|6
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 3-10 (Blount 0-1, Barney 1-4, Juste-Jean 1-2, Delaruelle 1-2, Newsome 0-1), Kentucky 4-20 (Benton 0-1, Green 0-3, Scherr 1-5, Walker 3-3, Jenkins 0-1, King 0-3, Tyler 0-1, Russell 0-3). Assists_Coastal Carolina 9 (Freeman 2, Newsome 2), Kentucky 19 (Walker 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 34 (Blount 8), Kentucky 36 (Benton 5, Green 5, Petty 5). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 25, Kentucky 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,012.
