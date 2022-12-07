KENTUCKY (7-1)
Adeyeye 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 7-14 2-2 18, Green 5-15 0-0 11, Scherr 2-5 2-2 6, Walker 6-16 7-8 19, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-2 0-0 5, Jenkins 1-2 2-2 4, King 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 8-14 0-3 16, Russell 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 31-68 14-19 80
MINNESOTA (5-4)
Heyer 7-9 0-0 17, Micheaux 7-13 3-6 17, Battle 4-10 0-1 8, Borowicz 6-13 1-2 16, Braun 5-13 2-2 14, Gradwell 1-3 0-0 2, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Cayton 0-1 0-0 0, Czinano 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 30-65 6-11 74
|Kentucky
|23
|18
|23
|16
|—
|80
|Minnesota
|21
|18
|20
|15
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 4-11 (Benton 2-4, Green 1-4, Walker 0-2, Cambridge 1-1), Minnesota 8-13 (Heyer 3-3, Borowicz 3-6, Braun 2-3, Czinano 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 17 (Scherr 5), Minnesota 21 (Braun 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 46 (Petty 12), Minnesota 33 (Micheaux 9). Total Fouls_Kentucky 19, Minnesota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,495.
