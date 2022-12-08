|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (7-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adeyeye
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Benton
|32
|7-14
|2-2
|2-4
|3
|1
|18
|Green
|29
|5-15
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|3
|11
|Scherr
|33
|2-5
|2-2
|3-5
|5
|2
|6
|Walker
|34
|6-16
|7-8
|0-5
|3
|2
|19
|Leveretter
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Cambridge
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Jenkins
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|King
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Petty
|30
|8-14
|0-3
|5-12
|1
|2
|16
|Russell
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-68
|14-19
|15-46
|17
|19
|80
Percentages: FG 45.588, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Benton 2-4, Green 1-4, Cambridge 1-1, Walker 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Scherr 2, Jenkins 1, Leveretter 1, Russell 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Walker 6, Leveretter 3, Petty 3, Scherr 3, Cambridge 2, Green 2, Adeyeye 1, Benton 1, Jenkins 1)
Steals: 13 (Scherr 5, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 1, Jenkins 1, Petty 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA (5-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Heyer
|37
|7-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|17
|Micheaux
|30
|7-13
|3-6
|1-9
|0
|2
|17
|Battle
|34
|4-10
|0-1
|0-2
|6
|2
|8
|Borowicz
|30
|6-13
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|4
|16
|Braun
|35
|5-13
|2-2
|1-4
|8
|1
|14
|Gradwell
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Oberg
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cayton
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Czinano
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-65
|6-11
|7-33
|21
|15
|74
Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Heyer 3-3, Borowicz 3-6, Braun 2-3, Czinano 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Micheaux 3, Gradwell 2)
Turnovers: 21 (Braun 6, Battle 4, Borowicz 4, Micheaux 4, Cayton 1, Gradwell 1, Oberg 1)
Steals: 9 (Borowicz 5, Battle 2, Braun 1, Micheaux 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kentucky
|23
|18
|23
|16
|—
|80
|Minnesota
|21
|18
|20
|15
|—
|74
A_2,495
Officials_Lisa Jones, Felicia Grinter, Gina Cross
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.