FGFTReb
KENTUCKY (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adeyeye40-00-00-0030
Benton327-142-22-43118
Green295-150-03-71311
Scherr332-52-23-5526
Walker346-167-80-53219
Leveretter130-00-00-1030
Cambridge122-20-00-3125
Jenkins81-22-20-0314
King20-00-00-0000
Petty308-140-35-121216
Russell30-01-20-0001
Team00-00-02-9000
Totals20031-6814-1915-46171980

Percentages: FG 45.588, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Benton 2-4, Green 1-4, Cambridge 1-1, Walker 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Scherr 2, Jenkins 1, Leveretter 1, Russell 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Walker 6, Leveretter 3, Petty 3, Scherr 3, Cambridge 2, Green 2, Adeyeye 1, Benton 1, Jenkins 1)

Steals: 13 (Scherr 5, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 1, Jenkins 1, Petty 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MINNESOTA (5-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Heyer377-90-00-31117
Micheaux307-133-61-90217
Battle344-100-10-2628
Borowicz306-131-20-25416
Braun355-132-21-48114
Gradwell151-30-01-4122
Oberg40-00-00-0010
Cayton50-10-01-1010
Czinano100-30-00-0010
Team00-00-03-8000
Totals20030-656-117-33211574

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Heyer 3-3, Borowicz 3-6, Braun 2-3, Czinano 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Micheaux 3, Gradwell 2)

Turnovers: 21 (Braun 6, Battle 4, Borowicz 4, Micheaux 4, Cayton 1, Gradwell 1, Oberg 1)

Steals: 9 (Borowicz 5, Battle 2, Braun 1, Micheaux 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kentucky2318231680
Minnesota2118201574

A_2,495

Officials_Lisa Jones, Felicia Grinter, Gina Cross

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you