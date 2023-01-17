GEORGIA (13-5)
Moncrieffe 3-5 0-0 6, Bridges 1-2 7-8 9, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Oquendo 7-13 3-6 18, Roberts 7-17 4-6 21, Abdur-Rahim 3-6 2-2 9, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 2-6 0-0 5, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-52 16-24 71.
KENTUCKY (12-6)
Livingston 1-4 2-2 4, Toppin 3-10 5-6 11, Tshiebwe 12-20 13-18 37, Fredrick 1-8 0-0 3, Wallace 7-11 1-2 17, Reeves 4-11 2-2 11, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, Thiero 0-0 0-0 0, Onyenso 1-1 0-0 2, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 23-30 85.
Halftime_Georgia 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 7-20 (Roberts 3-8, Ingram 1-1, Hill 1-2, Abdur-Rahim 1-4, Oquendo 1-4, Holt 0-1), Kentucky 4-15 (Wallace 2-4, Fredrick 1-5, Reeves 1-5, Livingston 0-1). Rebounds_Georgia 27 (Moncrieffe, Roberts 5), Kentucky 41 (Tshiebwe 24). Assists_Georgia 7 (Roberts 3), Kentucky 15 (Toppin 4). Total Fouls_Georgia 23, Kentucky 20. A_19,171 (23,500).
