LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:

Class 1A

1. Pikeville (5-1) lost to Belfry 31-14.

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (5-1) canc.

3. Raceland (4-1) beat Greenup Co. 32-0.

4. Sayre (5-0) beat Harlan 42-0.

5. Williamsburg (3-1) beat Somerset 21-14.

6. Bethlehem (4-1) did not play.

7. Newport Central Catholic (4-2) beat Newport 43-14.

8. Russellville (5-1) beat Barren Co. 43-7.

9. Paintsville (2-3) beat Garrard Co. 22-14.

10. Bishop Brossart (6-0) beat Ludlow 41-7.

Class 2A

1. Beechwood (5-0) did not play.

2. Lex. Christian (6-0) beat PIkeville 31-14.

3. Mayfield (6-0) beat Fort Campbell 55-0.

4. Middlesboro (6-0) beat Breathitt County 52-30.

5. Danville (4-2) beat Hazard 23-7.

6. Green Co. (5-0) beat Clinton County 58-6.

7. Murray (3-1) beat Christian Co. 56-32.

8. Hancock Co. (4-2) lost to Owensboro Catholic 47-0.

9. Metcalfe Co. (4-2) beat Clinton County 41-13.

10. Caldwell Co. (3-2) did not play.

Class 3A

1. Bardstown (5-0) beat LaRue Co. 46-30.

2. Lou. Christian Academy (5-1) beat Mercer Co. 42-0.

3. Mercer Co. (4-2) lost to Christian Academy-Louisville 42-0.

4. Lawrence Co. (4-1) did not play.

5. Union Co. (5-1) did not play.

6. Glasgow (4-1) beat Greenwood 37-16.

7. Bell Co. (4-1) beat McCreary Central 44-18.

8. Taylor Co. (5-1) beat Campbellsville 52-35.

9. Russell (3-3) lost to Paul Laurence Dunbar 42-10.

10. Ashland Blazer (3-3) beat Bourbon County 53-14.

Class 4A

1. Corbin (5-0) did not play.

2. Boyle Co. (5-1) beat North Hardin 49-6.

3. Johnson Central (3-2) did not play.

4. Lou. Central (3-3) lost to South Warren 20-6.

5. Lex. Catholic (5-1) beat Tates Creek 38-13.

6. Logan Co. (4-2) beat Hopkinsville 13-12.

7. Franklin Co. (3-3) beat Shelby Co. 56-8.

8. Letcher County Central (4-1) beat Perry County Central 42-6.

9. John Hardin (3-3) beat Valley 70-0.

10. Wayne Co. (3-2) lost to Warren East 24-7.

Class 5A

1. Frederick Douglass (6-0) beat Scott County 35-0.

2. South Warren (4-1) beat Central 20-6.

3. Owensboro (5-1) beat Ohio Co. 55-7.

4. Woodford Co. (5-0) did not play.

5. Highlands (3-3) lost to Dixie Heights 28-21.

6. Bowling Green (3-3) lost to Father Ryan (Nashville), TN 38-14.

7. North Laurel (5-0) beat South Laurel 61-8.

8. Scott Co. (2-3) lost to Frederick Douglass 35-0.

9. Graves Co. (5-1) beat Breckinridge County 55-7.

10. Greenwood (5-1) lost to Glasgow 37-16.

(tie) Southwestern (4-1) beat Lincoln Co. 35-14.

Class 6A

1. Lou. Male (5-0) beat Butler 47-6.

2. Lou. St. Xavier (4-1) beat Lou. Trinity 35-28.

3. Lou. Ballard (4-2) lost to DuPont Manual 47-14.

4. Lou. DuPont Manual (5-1) beat Lou. Ballard 47-14.

5. Lex. Bryan Station (4-1) beat Lafayette 43-0.

6. Lou. Trinity (0-6) lost to Lou. St. Xavier 35-28.

7. Ryle (4-1) did not play.

8. Daviess Co. (5-1) beat Marshall County 71-7.

9. Madison Central (4-1) did not play.

10. Henderson Co. (4-1) beat Paducah Tilghman 20-0.

