LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 1A
1. Pikeville (5-1) lost to Belfry 31-14.
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (5-1) canc.
3. Raceland (4-1) beat Greenup Co. 32-0.
4. Sayre (5-0) beat Harlan 42-0.
5. Williamsburg (3-1) beat Somerset 21-14.
6. Bethlehem (4-1) did not play.
7. Newport Central Catholic (4-2) beat Newport 43-14.
8. Russellville (5-1) beat Barren Co. 43-7.
9. Paintsville (2-3) beat Garrard Co. 22-14.
10. Bishop Brossart (6-0) beat Ludlow 41-7.
|Class 2A
1. Beechwood (5-0) did not play.
2. Lex. Christian (6-0) beat PIkeville 31-14.
3. Mayfield (6-0) beat Fort Campbell 55-0.
4. Middlesboro (6-0) beat Breathitt County 52-30.
5. Danville (4-2) beat Hazard 23-7.
6. Green Co. (5-0) beat Clinton County 58-6.
7. Murray (3-1) beat Christian Co. 56-32.
8. Hancock Co. (4-2) lost to Owensboro Catholic 47-0.
9. Metcalfe Co. (4-2) beat Clinton County 41-13.
10. Caldwell Co. (3-2) did not play.
|Class 3A
1. Bardstown (5-0) beat LaRue Co. 46-30.
2. Lou. Christian Academy (5-1) beat Mercer Co. 42-0.
3. Mercer Co. (4-2) lost to Christian Academy-Louisville 42-0.
4. Lawrence Co. (4-1) did not play.
5. Union Co. (5-1) did not play.
6. Glasgow (4-1) beat Greenwood 37-16.
7. Bell Co. (4-1) beat McCreary Central 44-18.
8. Taylor Co. (5-1) beat Campbellsville 52-35.
9. Russell (3-3) lost to Paul Laurence Dunbar 42-10.
10. Ashland Blazer (3-3) beat Bourbon County 53-14.
|Class 4A
1. Corbin (5-0) did not play.
2. Boyle Co. (5-1) beat North Hardin 49-6.
3. Johnson Central (3-2) did not play.
4. Lou. Central (3-3) lost to South Warren 20-6.
5. Lex. Catholic (5-1) beat Tates Creek 38-13.
6. Logan Co. (4-2) beat Hopkinsville 13-12.
7. Franklin Co. (3-3) beat Shelby Co. 56-8.
8. Letcher County Central (4-1) beat Perry County Central 42-6.
9. John Hardin (3-3) beat Valley 70-0.
10. Wayne Co. (3-2) lost to Warren East 24-7.
|Class 5A
1. Frederick Douglass (6-0) beat Scott County 35-0.
2. South Warren (4-1) beat Central 20-6.
3. Owensboro (5-1) beat Ohio Co. 55-7.
4. Woodford Co. (5-0) did not play.
5. Highlands (3-3) lost to Dixie Heights 28-21.
6. Bowling Green (3-3) lost to Father Ryan (Nashville), TN 38-14.
7. North Laurel (5-0) beat South Laurel 61-8.
8. Scott Co. (2-3) lost to Frederick Douglass 35-0.
9. Graves Co. (5-1) beat Breckinridge County 55-7.
10. Greenwood (5-1) lost to Glasgow 37-16.
(tie) Southwestern (4-1) beat Lincoln Co. 35-14.
|Class 6A
1. Lou. Male (5-0) beat Butler 47-6.
2. Lou. St. Xavier (4-1) beat Lou. Trinity 35-28.
3. Lou. Ballard (4-2) lost to DuPont Manual 47-14.
4. Lou. DuPont Manual (5-1) beat Lou. Ballard 47-14.
5. Lex. Bryan Station (4-1) beat Lafayette 43-0.
6. Lou. Trinity (0-6) lost to Lou. St. Xavier 35-28.
7. Ryle (4-1) did not play.
8. Daviess Co. (5-1) beat Marshall County 71-7.
9. Madison Central (4-1) did not play.
10. Henderson Co. (4-1) beat Paducah Tilghman 20-0.