|BOYS
1. George Rogers Clark (17-1) beat Paris 96-47, beat Bryan Station 88-59.
2. Cov. Catholic (17-3) beat Holmes 91-46, beat Walton-Verona 102-62, beat Madison Central 68-52, lost to Lou. Male 68-73.
3. Lou. Male (16-3) beat St. Xavier 85-77, beat Covington Catholic 73-68.
4. Lou. Ballard (15-5) beat Eastern 64-42.
5. Pulaski Co. (19-0) beat Rockcastle County 68-55.
6. Warren Central (11-4) lost to Bowling Green 42-49, beat Rossview (Tenn.) 66-56.
7. North Laurel (15-4) beat Jackson County 91-60, beat Clay County 79-32, beat Scott County 92-74.
8. Ashland Blazer (14-4) beat Bardstown 82-57.
9. Woodford Co. (19-2) beat East Jessamine 90-50, beat Shelby County 81-57, beat Indian Hill (Ohio) COVID Cancellation.
10. Lexington Catholic (17-4) beat Paul Laurence Dunbar 61-56.
|GIRLS
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (17-1) beat Seneca 85-6.
2. George Rogers Clark (17-1) beat Paris 51-24, beat Bardstown 73-49.
3. Notre Dame (16-1) beat Bishop Brossart 58-30, beat Magnificat (Ohio) 47-31.
4. McCracken County (18-1) beat Owensboro Catholic 64-63, beat South Gibson (Tenn.) 58-46, beat Paducah Tilghman 68-29.
5. Bullitt East (16-3) lost to Mercy 50-64.
6. Anderson Co. (19-2) beat Ryle 64-61, beat Great Crossing 76-37.
7. Bowling Green (18-4) beat Warren Central 61-14, beat Greenwood 73-40, beat Marshall County 54-25.
8. Pikeville (17-1) beat Shelby Valley 59-40, beat Boyd County 47-40.
9. Ryle (12-7) lost to Anderson County 61-64, lost to Conner 56-63.
10. Dixie Heights (16-4) beat Boone County 74-32, beat Grant County 74-32, lost to Ursuline Academy (Ohio) 45-50.