|BOYS
1. George Rogers Clark (15-1) beat Bourbon County 94-46, beat Montgomery County 99-51.
2. Cov. Catholic (14-2) beat Archbishop McNicholas (Ohio) 70-32.
3. Lou. Ballard (14-5) beat Iroquois 91-54, beat Jefferstown 61-50, lost to Lou. Male 59-65.
4. Lou. Male (13-3) beat Fairdale 90-45, beat DuPont Manual 75-65, beat Lou. Ballard 65-59, beat Butler 96-84.
5. Pulaski Co. (18-0) beat Casey County 85-45, beat Southwestern 64-50.
6. Warren Central (10-1) idle.
7. North Laurel (13-4) beat Madison Central 77-65, beat Oneida Baptist 89-47.
(tie) Ashland Blazer (13-4) beat Boyd County 72-54, beat Huntington (W.V.) 91-51.
9. Lexington Catholic (15-4) beat Lafayette 79-42, beat Adair County 60-27, beat mason County 57-55.
10. Woodford Co. (16-2) beat Bryan Station 72-66, beat Trimble County 92-57.
|GIRLS
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (13-1) idle.
2. George Rogers Clark (15-1) beat Bourbon County 54-15, beat Montgomery Central 58-38, beat North Laurel 74-53.
3. Notre Dame (13-1) beat Mercy 66-54, beat Cooper 55-4, beat Lou. Male 63-55.
4. McCracken County (16-1) beat Vienna (Ill.) 58-22, beat Bowling Green 65-46.
5. Bullitt East (16-2) beat Central 63-52, beat Bullitt Central 57-24.
6. Bowling Green (12-4) beat Warren East 55-17, lost to McCracken County 46-65, beat South Warren COVID WIN.
7. Anderson Co. (16-2) beat Woodford County 62-24, beat Collins 77-27.
8. Pikeville (15-1) beat Ridgeview (Va.) 52-26.
9. Ryle (12-2) beat Walton-Verona 56-40.
10. Dixie Heights (14-3) lost to East Central (Ind.) 50-60, beat Campbell County 70-38, beat Boyd County 68-46.