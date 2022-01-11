LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. George Rogers Clark(10)13-11171
2. Cov. Catholic(2)13-21062
3. Lou. Ballard-12-4953
4. Lou. Male-9-3665
5. Pulaski Co.-16-0516
6. Warren Central-10-15010
7. North Laurel-11-4464
(tie) Ashland Blazer-11-4468
9. Lexington Catholic-12-4247
10. Woodford Co.-14-221NR

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 11. McCracken County 10. Lou. DuPont Manual 8. Pikeville 4. Greenwood 2. Lincoln Co. 2. Bath Co. 1.

GIRLS
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lou. Sacred Heart(12)15-11201
2. George Rogers Clark-12-11013
3. Notre Dame-10-1954
4. McCracken County-14-1806
5. Bullitt East-14-2652
6. Bowling Green-10-347T10
7. Anderson Co.-14-2445
8. Pikeville-14-1279
9. Ryle-11-2158
10. Dixie Heights-12-212T10

Others receiving votes: Russell 9. Lou. Male 7. Franklin-Simpson 6. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Henderson Co. 5. North Laurel 5. Franklin Co. 4. Owensboro Catholic 3. Highlands 2. Meade Co. 2. Breckinridge Co. 2. Lou. Central 2. Berea 1.

The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WSON, Henderson; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you