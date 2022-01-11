LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
|BOYS
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. George Rogers Clark
|(10)
|13-1
|117
|1
|2. Cov. Catholic
|(2)
|13-2
|106
|2
|3. Lou. Ballard
|-
|12-4
|95
|3
|4. Lou. Male
|-
|9-3
|66
|5
|5. Pulaski Co.
|-
|16-0
|51
|6
|6. Warren Central
|-
|10-1
|50
|10
|7. North Laurel
|-
|11-4
|46
|4
|(tie) Ashland Blazer
|-
|11-4
|46
|8
|9. Lexington Catholic
|-
|12-4
|24
|7
|10. Woodford Co.
|-
|14-2
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 11. McCracken County 10. Lou. DuPont Manual 8. Pikeville 4. Greenwood 2. Lincoln Co. 2. Bath Co. 1.
|GIRLS
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. Sacred Heart
|(12)
|15-1
|120
|1
|2. George Rogers Clark
|-
|12-1
|101
|3
|3. Notre Dame
|-
|10-1
|95
|4
|4. McCracken County
|-
|14-1
|80
|6
|5. Bullitt East
|-
|14-2
|65
|2
|6. Bowling Green
|-
|10-3
|47
|T10
|7. Anderson Co.
|-
|14-2
|44
|5
|8. Pikeville
|-
|14-1
|27
|9
|9. Ryle
|-
|11-2
|15
|8
|10. Dixie Heights
|-
|12-2
|12
|T10
Others receiving votes: Russell 9. Lou. Male 7. Franklin-Simpson 6. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Henderson Co. 5. North Laurel 5. Franklin Co. 4. Owensboro Catholic 3. Highlands 2. Meade Co. 2. Breckinridge Co. 2. Lou. Central 2. Berea 1.
|The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WSON, Henderson; Kentucky Today, Louisville.