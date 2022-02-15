LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
|BOYS
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. George Rogers Clark
|(8)
|26-1
|80
|1
|2. Lou. Male
|-
|22-4
|64
|2
|3. Cov. Catholic
|-
|20-4
|54
|6
|4. Lou. Ballard
|-
|21-6
|45
|7
|5. North Laurel
|-
|21-5
|35
|5
|6. Ashland Blazer
|-
|19-5
|33
|4
|7. Bowling Green
|-
|22-4
|29
|9
|8. Warren Central
|-
|19-3
|28
|NR
|9. Pikeville
|-
|24-1
|24
|NR
|10. Greenwood
|-
|22-4
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 16. Lou. DuPont Manual 7. McCracken County 5. Highlands 2.
|GIRLS
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. George Rogers Clark
|(4)
|24-1
|74
|2
|2. McCracken County
|(2)
|25-1
|69
|3
|3. Lou. Sacred Heart
|(2)
|24-3
|67
|1
|4. Bullitt East
|-
|24-3
|52
|4
|5. Lou. Mercy
|-
|19-7
|47
|7
|6. Notre Dame
|-
|19-3
|41
|5
|7. Lou. DuPont Manual
|-
|17-5
|18
|NR
|8. Pikeville
|-
|25-2
|14
|10
|9. Anderson Co.
|-
|23-4
|13
|6
|10. Bowling Green
|-
|22-6
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Henderson Co. 9. Lou. Male 8. Bullitt Central 7. Lou. Christian Academy 3. Russell 3. Conner 2. Ryle 1.
|The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WSON, Henderson.¤