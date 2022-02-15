LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. George Rogers Clark(8)26-1801
2. Lou. Male-22-4642
3. Cov. Catholic-20-4546
4. Lou. Ballard-21-6457
5. North Laurel-21-5355
6. Ashland Blazer-19-5334
7. Bowling Green-22-4299
8. Warren Central-19-328NR
9. Pikeville-24-124NR
10. Greenwood-22-4188

Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 16. Lou. DuPont Manual 7. McCracken County 5. Highlands 2.

GIRLS
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. George Rogers Clark(4)24-1742
2. McCracken County(2)25-1693
3. Lou. Sacred Heart(2)24-3671
4. Bullitt East-24-3524
5. Lou. Mercy-19-7477
6. Notre Dame-19-3415
7. Lou. DuPont Manual-17-518NR
8. Pikeville-25-21410
9. Anderson Co.-23-4136
10. Bowling Green-22-6128

Others receiving votes: Henderson Co. 9. Lou. Male 8. Bullitt Central 7. Lou. Christian Academy 3. Russell 3. Conner 2. Ryle 1.

The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WSON, Henderson.¤

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

