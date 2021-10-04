LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
|Class 1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pikeville
|(5)
|5-2
|111
|1
|2. Lou. Ky. Country Day
|(6)
|5-1
|104
|2
|3. Raceland
|(1)
|5-1
|89
|3
|4. Sayre
|-
|6-0
|83
|4
|5. Bethlehem
|-
|5-1
|58
|6
|6. Newport Central Catholic
|-
|4-2
|52
|7
|7. Russellville
|-
|6-1
|49
|8
|8. Bishop Brossart
|-
|5-1
|44
|9
|9. Williamsburg
|-
|3-2
|27
|5
|10. Lou. Holy Cross
|-
|5-2
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Paintsville 6. Hazard 5. Betsy Layne 4. Eminence 4. Pineville 1.
|Class 2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lex. Christian
|(10)
|6-0
|118
|1
|2. Beechwood
|(2)
|6-0
|110
|2
|3. Mayfield
|-
|7-0
|96
|3
|4. Middlesboro
|-
|7-0
|81
|4
|5. Green Co.
|-
|6-0
|73
|6
|6. Murray
|-
|4-1
|55
|7
|7. Danville
|-
|4-3
|38
|5
|8. Metcalfe Co.
|-
|5-2
|36
|8
|9. West Carter
|-
|4-2
|21
|NR
|10. Caldwell Co.
|-
|4-3
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 7. Hancock Co. 6. Butler Co. 4. Walton-Verona 1.
|Class 3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bardstown
|(7)
|6-0
|114
|1
|2. Lou. Christian Academy
|(5)
|6-1
|113
|2
|3. Lawrence Co.
|-
|5-1
|87
|3
|4. Glasgow
|-
|6-1
|82
|4
|5. Union Co.
|-
|6-1
|64
|5
|6. Bell Co.
|-
|5-1
|55
|6
|7. Mercer Co.
|-
|5-2
|45
|7
|8. Ashland Blazer
|-
|4-3
|39
|9
|9. Taylor Co.
|-
|6-1
|38
|8
|10. Russell
|-
|3-3
|19
|10
Others receiving votes: 11, East Carter 4.
|Class 4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Corbin
|(8)
|6-0
|115
|1
|2. Boyle Co.
|(4)
|5-1
|108
|2
|3. Lex. Catholic
|-
|5-1
|92
|3
|4. Johnson Central
|-
|4-2
|80
|4
|5. Lou. Central
|-
|4-3
|75
|5
|6. Letcher County Central
|-
|5-1
|57
|7
|7. Logan Co.
|-
|5-2
|49
|6
|8. Franklin Co.
|-
|4-3
|43
|8
|9. Scott
|-
|5-2
|10
|NR
|10. Spencer Co.
|-
|4-3
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rowan Co. 6.Lincoln Co. 4. Warren East 4. John Hardin 4. Bourbon Co. 2. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 2.
|Class 5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Frederick Douglass
|(12)
|7-0
|120
|1
|2. South Warren
|-
|5-1
|102
|2
|3. Owensboro
|-
|6-1
|95
|3
|4. Woodford Co.
|-
|6-0
|83
|4
|5. Graves Co.
|-
|6-1
|66
|5
|6. Southwestern
|-
|5-1
|64
|7
|7. Cov. Catholic
|-
|4-3
|43
|10
|8. North Laurel
|-
|5-1-
|18
|6
|9. Scott Co.
|-
|3-3
|13
|NR
|(tie) Cooper
|-
|4-2-
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 9. Conner 8. Greenwood 7. Highlands 7. Collins 5. Great Crossing 4. Bowling Green 3.
|Class 6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. Male
|(12)
|5-0
|120
|1
|2. Lou. St. Xavier
|-
|5-1
|108
|2
|3. Lou. DuPont Manual
|-
|5-1
|93
|3
|4. Lex. Bryan Station
|-
|5-1
|71
|4
|5. Lou. Trinity
|-
|1-6
|59
|9
|6. Ryle
|-
|4-2
|50
|5
|7. Lou. Ballard
|-
|4-2
|46
|6
|8. Madison Central
|-
|5-1
|40
|8
|9. Daviess Co.
|-
|6-1
|39
|7
|10. Henderson Co.
|-
|5-1
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 13. Bullitt East 3.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville.