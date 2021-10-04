LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville(5)5-21111
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day(6)5-11042
3. Raceland(1)5-1893
4. Sayre-6-0834
5. Bethlehem-5-1586
6. Newport Central Catholic-4-2527
7. Russellville-6-1498
8. Bishop Brossart-5-1449
9. Williamsburg-3-2275
10. Lou. Holy Cross-5-223NR

Others receiving votes: Paintsville 6. Hazard 5. Betsy Layne 4. Eminence 4. Pineville 1.

Class 2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lex. Christian(10)6-01181
2. Beechwood(2)6-01102
3. Mayfield-7-0963
4. Middlesboro-7-0814
5. Green Co.-6-0736
6. Murray-4-1557
7. Danville-4-3385
8. Metcalfe Co.-5-2368
9. West Carter-4-221NR
10. Caldwell Co.-4-3149

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 7. Hancock Co. 6. Butler Co. 4. Walton-Verona 1.

Class 3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bardstown(7)6-01141
2. Lou. Christian Academy(5)6-11132
3. Lawrence Co.-5-1873
4. Glasgow-6-1824
5. Union Co.-6-1645
6. Bell Co.-5-1556
7. Mercer Co.-5-2457
8. Ashland Blazer-4-3399
9. Taylor Co.-6-1388
10. Russell-3-31910

Others receiving votes: 11, East Carter 4.

Class 4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Corbin(8)6-01151
2. Boyle Co.(4)5-11082
3. Lex. Catholic-5-1923
4. Johnson Central-4-2804
5. Lou. Central-4-3755
6. Letcher County Central-5-1577
7. Logan Co.-5-2496
8. Franklin Co.-4-3438
9. Scott-5-210NR
10. Spencer Co.-4-37NR

Others receiving votes: Rowan Co. 6.Lincoln Co. 4. Warren East 4. John Hardin 4. Bourbon Co. 2. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 2.

Class 5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass(12)7-01201
2. South Warren-5-11022
3. Owensboro-6-1953
4. Woodford Co.-6-0834
5. Graves Co.-6-1665
6. Southwestern-5-1647
7. Cov. Catholic-4-34310
8. North Laurel-5-1-186
9. Scott Co.-3-313NR
(tie) Cooper-4-2-13NR

Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 9. Conner 8. Greenwood 7. Highlands 7. Collins 5. Great Crossing 4. Bowling Green 3.

Class 6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lou. Male(12)5-01201
2. Lou. St. Xavier-5-11082
3. Lou. DuPont Manual-5-1933
4. Lex. Bryan Station-5-1714
5. Lou. Trinity-1-6599
6. Ryle-4-2505
7. Lou. Ballard-4-2466
8. Madison Central-5-1408
9. Daviess Co.-6-1397
10. Henderson Co.-5-11810

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 13. Bullitt East 3.

———
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you