LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
|Class 1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pikeville
|(8)
|5-2
|89
|1
|2. Raceland
|(1)
|6-1
|81
|2
|3. Bethlehem
|-
|6-1
|62
|5
|3. Newport Central Catholic
|-
|6-1
|62
|4
|5. Hazard
|-
|5-2
|56
|3
|6. Lou. Ky. Country Day
|-
|6-1
|40
|7
|7. Lou. Holy Cross
|-
|5-2
|33
|6
|(tie) Pineville
|-
|7-0
|33
|8
|9. Paris
|-
|6-1
|12
|9
|10. Bishop Brossart
|-
|6-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Paintsville 7. Williamsburg 6. Sayre 3. Bracken Co. 3.
|Class 2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Mayfield
|(5)
|7-0
|86
|T1
|2. Beechwood
|(4)
|6-1
|85
|T1
|3. Owensboro Catholic
|-
|5-3
|64
|3
|4. Metcalfe Co.
|-
|7-0
|48
|5
|5. Lex. Christian
|-
|3-4
|45
|4
|6. Breathitt Co.
|-
|4-2
|37
|7
|7. McLean Co.
|-
|7-1
|31
|8
|8. Lloyd Memorial
|-
|5-2
|27
|9
|9. Walton-Verona
|-
|6-2
|15
|NR
|10. Hancock Co.
|-
|6-2
|13
|6
Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 12. Butler Co. 8. Danville 4. Middlesboro 4. Somerset 4. Todd Co. Central 4. Murray 3. Prestonsburg 3. Green Co. 2.
|Class 3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. Christian Academy
|(8)
|8-0
|89
|1
|2. Bardstown
|(1)
|8-0
|79
|2
|3. Union Co.
|-
|7-0
|73
|3
|4. Mason Co.
|-
|7-0
|56
|4
|5. Belfry
|-
|4-3
|38
|6
|6. Bell Co.
|-
|6-1
|37
|7
|7. Paducah Tilghman
|-
|3-4
|29
|5
|8. Hart Co.
|-
|6-1
|21
|9
|9. Lawrence Co.
|-
|6-1
|20
|8
|10. Trigg Co.
|-
|6-1
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 12. Ashland Blazer 11. Greenup Co. 7. Glasgow 3. East Carter 3. Casey Co. 2. Henry Co. 1.
|Class 4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lex. Catholic
|(6)
|6-1
|86
|3
|2. Corbin
|(2)
|7-0
|79
|2
|3. Boyle Co.
|(1)
|6-1
|78
|1
|4. Johnson Central
|-
|5-2
|58
|4
|5. Logan Co.
|-
|7-1
|51
|5
|6. Spencer Co.
|-
|7-1
|40
|6
|7. Warren East
|-
|7-0
|39
|7
|8. Franklin Co.
|-
|3-4
|17
|9
|9. Lou. Central
|-
|4-4
|16
|8
|10. Letcher County Central
|-
|6-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Hopkins Co. Central 2. Boyd Co. 1. Perry Co. Central 1.
|Class 5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Frederick Douglass
|(8)
|7-0
|89
|1
|2. Woodford Co.
|(1)
|7-0
|74
|3
|3. Cov. Catholic
|-
|6-1
|73
|2
|4. Bowling Green
|-
|6-1
|69
|4
|5. Southwestern
|-
|7-0
|47
|5
|6. South Warren
|-
|4-3
|38
|6
|7. Scott Co.
|-
|6-1
|36
|7
|8. Highlands
|-
|6-2
|24
|8
|9. Pulaski Co.
|-
|7-1
|19
|9
|10. Greenwood
|-
|6-1
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Owensboro 7. Lou. Fairdale 2. Great Crossing 2. Graves Co. 1.
|Class 6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. St. Xavier
|(8)
|6-1
|89
|1
|2. Lou. Ballard
|-
|6-1
|76
|3
|2. Lou. DuPont Manual
|(1)
|6-1
|76
|2
|4. Henderson Co.
|-
|6-1
|50
|5
|5. Lou. Male
|-
|4-3
|49
|6
|6. Lou. Trinity
|-
|4-4
|41
|4
|7. Madison Central
|-
|6-1
|28
|9
|8. Bullitt East
|-
|6-1
|24
|T7
|9. Lex. Bryan Station
|-
|4-3
|15
|T7
|(tie) Ryle
|-
|4-3
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 12. Central Hardin 11. George Rogers Clark 3. Simon Kenton 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 3.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.¤
