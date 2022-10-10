LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville(8)5-2891
2. Raceland(1)6-1812
3. Bethlehem-6-1625
3. Newport Central Catholic-6-1624
5. Hazard-5-2563
6. Lou. Ky. Country Day-6-1407
7. Lou. Holy Cross-5-2336
(tie) Pineville-7-0338
9. Paris-6-1129
10. Bishop Brossart-6-28NR

Others receiving votes: Paintsville 7. Williamsburg 6. Sayre 3. Bracken Co. 3.

Class 2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Mayfield(5)7-086T1
2. Beechwood(4)6-185T1
3. Owensboro Catholic-5-3643
4. Metcalfe Co.-7-0485
5. Lex. Christian-3-4454
6. Breathitt Co.-4-2377
7. McLean Co.-7-1318
8. Lloyd Memorial-5-2279
9. Walton-Verona-6-215NR
10. Hancock Co.-6-2136

Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 12. Butler Co. 8. Danville 4. Middlesboro 4. Somerset 4. Todd Co. Central 4. Murray 3. Prestonsburg 3. Green Co. 2.

Class 3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy(8)8-0891
2. Bardstown(1)8-0792
3. Union Co.-7-0733
4. Mason Co.-7-0564
5. Belfry-4-3386
6. Bell Co.-6-1377
7. Paducah Tilghman-3-4295
8. Hart Co.-6-1219
9. Lawrence Co.-6-1208
10. Trigg Co.-6-11410

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 12. Ashland Blazer 11. Greenup Co. 7. Glasgow 3. East Carter 3. Casey Co. 2. Henry Co. 1.

Class 4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lex. Catholic(6)6-1863
2. Corbin(2)7-0792
3. Boyle Co.(1)6-1781
4. Johnson Central-5-2584
5. Logan Co.-7-1515
6. Spencer Co.-7-1406
7. Warren East-7-0397
8. Franklin Co.-3-4179
9. Lou. Central-4-4168
10. Letcher County Central-6-21510

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Hopkins Co. Central 2. Boyd Co. 1. Perry Co. Central 1.

Class 5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass(8)7-0891
2. Woodford Co.(1)7-0743
3. Cov. Catholic-6-1732
4. Bowling Green-6-1694
5. Southwestern-7-0475
6. South Warren-4-3386
7. Scott Co.-6-1367
8. Highlands-6-2248
9. Pulaski Co.-7-1199
10. Greenwood-6-11410

Others receiving votes: Owensboro 7. Lou. Fairdale 2. Great Crossing 2. Graves Co. 1.

Class 6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lou. St. Xavier(8)6-1891
2. Lou. Ballard-6-1763
2. Lou. DuPont Manual(1)6-1762
4. Henderson Co.-6-1505
5. Lou. Male-4-3496
6. Lou. Trinity-4-4414
7. Madison Central-6-1289
8. Bullitt East-6-124T7
9. Lex. Bryan Station-4-315T7
(tie) Ryle-4-315NR

Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 12. Central Hardin 11. George Rogers Clark 3. Simon Kenton 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.¤

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

