LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
|Class 1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pikeville
|(5)
|6-2
|68
|1
|2. Raceland
|(1)
|7-1
|62
|2
|3. Newport Central Catholic
|-
|7-1
|51
|4
|4. Lou. Ky. Country Day
|-
|7-1
|44
|6
|5. Hazard
|(1)
|6-2
|39
|5
|6. Bethlehem
|-
|6-2
|31
|3
|7. Lou. Holy Cross
|-
|6-2
|29
|T7
|8. Campbellsville
|-
|5-3
|21
|NR
|9. Bishop Brossart
|-
|7-2
|14
|10
|10. Williamsburg
|-
|5-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1.
|Class 2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Mayfield
|(3)
|8-0
|66
|1
|2. Beechwood
|(3)
|7-1
|65
|2
|3. Owensboro Catholic
|-
|5-3
|50
|3
|4. Metcalfe Co.
|-
|8-0
|41
|4
|5. Lex. Christian
|-
|4-4
|34
|5
|6. Breathitt Co.
|(1)
|5-2
|32
|6
|7. McLean Co.
|-
|7-1
|28
|7
|8. Lloyd Memorial
|-
|5-3
|19
|8
|9. Walton-Verona
|-
|7-2
|15
|9
|10. Shelby Valley
|-
|6-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hancock Co. 7. Middlesboro 4. Butler Co. 4. Danville 4. Prestonsburg 2. Green Co. 1.
|Class 3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. Christian Academy
|(6)
|8-0
|68
|1
|2. Bardstown
|-
|9-0
|62
|2
|3. Union Co.
|-
|8-0
|54
|3
|4. Mason Co.
|-
|8-0
|47
|4
|5. Lawrence Co.
|-
|7-1
|32
|9
|6. Bell Co.
|-
|6-2
|25
|6
|7. Greenup Co.
|-
|6-2
|19
|NR
|8. Belfry
|-
|4-4
|13
|5
|9. Paducah Tilghman
|-
|3-5
|12
|7
|10. Trigg Co.
|(1)
|7-1
|11
|10
|(tie) Casey Co.
|-
|6-2
|11
|NR
|(tie) Ashland Blazer
|-
|5-4
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 10. Henry Co. 6. Hart Co. 4.
|Class 4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lex. Catholic
|(3)
|7-1
|66
|1
|2. Corbin
|(4)
|8-0
|65
|2
|3. Boyle Co.
|-
|7-1
|58
|3
|4. Johnson Central
|-
|6-2
|44
|4
|5. Spencer Co.
|-
|7-1
|37
|6
|6. Warren East
|-
|8-0
|36
|7
|7. Logan Co.
|-
|7-1
|33
|5
|8. Lou. Central
|-
|5-4
|15
|9
|9. Franklin Co.
|-
|4-4
|10
|8
|10. Letcher County Central
|-
|6-2
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Boyd Co. 3.
|Class 5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Frederick Douglass
|(6)
|8-0
|69
|1
|2. Woodford Co.
|(1)
|8-0
|62
|2
|3. Bowling Green
|-
|7-1
|58
|4
|4. Southwestern
|-
|8-0
|46
|5
|5. Highlands
|-
|7-2
|32
|8
|5. Scott Co.
|-
|7-1
|32
|7
|7. Pulaski Co.
|-
|8-1
|24
|9
|8. Cov. Catholic
|-
|6-2
|23
|3
|8. South Warren
|-
|5-3
|23
|6
|10. Owensboro
|-
|6-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 6. Greenwood 1. Cooper 1.
|Class 6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. St. Xavier
|(6)
|7-1
|68
|1
|2. Lou. DuPont Manual
|-
|7-1
|57
|3
|3. Lou. Ballard
|-
|7-1
|55
|2
|4. Henderson Co.
|-
|7-1
|40
|4
|5. Lou. Male
|-
|5-3
|38
|5
|6. Lou. Trinity
|-
|5-4
|32
|6
|(tie) Madison Central
|(1)
|7-1
|32
|7
|8. Bullitt East
|-
|7-1
|22
|8
|9. Central Hardin
|-
|7-1
|12
|(tie) Lex. Bryan Station
|-
|5-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Ryle 11. Simon Kenton 6.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.¤
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.