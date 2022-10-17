LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville(5)6-2681
2. Raceland(1)7-1622
3. Newport Central Catholic-7-1514
4. Lou. Ky. Country Day-7-1446
5. Hazard(1)6-2395
6. Bethlehem-6-2313
7. Lou. Holy Cross-6-229T7
8. Campbellsville-5-321NR
9. Bishop Brossart-7-21410
10. Williamsburg-5-213NR

Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1.

Class 2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Mayfield(3)8-0661
2. Beechwood(3)7-1652
3. Owensboro Catholic-5-3503
4. Metcalfe Co.-8-0414
5. Lex. Christian-4-4345
6. Breathitt Co.(1)5-2326
7. McLean Co.-7-1287
8. Lloyd Memorial-5-3198
9. Walton-Verona-7-2159
10. Shelby Valley-6-213NR

Others receiving votes: Hancock Co. 7. Middlesboro 4. Butler Co. 4. Danville 4. Prestonsburg 2. Green Co. 1.

Class 3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy(6)8-0681
2. Bardstown-9-0622
3. Union Co.-8-0543
4. Mason Co.-8-0474
5. Lawrence Co.-7-1329
6. Bell Co.-6-2256
7. Greenup Co.-6-219NR
8. Belfry-4-4135
9. Paducah Tilghman-3-5127
10. Trigg Co.(1)7-11110
(tie) Casey Co.-6-211NR
(tie) Ashland Blazer-5-411NR

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 10. Henry Co. 6. Hart Co. 4.

Class 4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lex. Catholic(3)7-1661
2. Corbin(4)8-0652
3. Boyle Co.-7-1583
4. Johnson Central-6-2444
5. Spencer Co.-7-1376
6. Warren East-8-0367
7. Logan Co.-7-1335
8. Lou. Central-5-4159
9. Franklin Co.-4-4108
10. Letcher County Central-6-2910

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Boyd Co. 3.

Class 5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass(6)8-0691
2. Woodford Co.(1)8-0622
3. Bowling Green-7-1584
4. Southwestern-8-0465
5. Highlands-7-2328
5. Scott Co.-7-1327
7. Pulaski Co.-8-1249
8. Cov. Catholic-6-2233
8. South Warren-5-3236
10. Owensboro-6-28NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 6. Greenwood 1. Cooper 1.

Class 6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lou. St. Xavier(6)7-1681
2. Lou. DuPont Manual-7-1573
3. Lou. Ballard-7-1552
4. Henderson Co.-7-1404
5. Lou. Male-5-3385
6. Lou. Trinity-5-4326
(tie) Madison Central(1)7-1327
8. Bullitt East-7-1228
9. Central Hardin-7-112
(tie) Lex. Bryan Station-5-3129

Others receiving votes: Ryle 11. Simon Kenton 6.

———
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.¤

