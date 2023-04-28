Friday
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Second Round
|Sang-hyun Park, South Korea
|67-69—136
|-8
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|68-68—136
|-8
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|72-65—137
|-7
|Antoine Rozner, France
|63-74—137
|-7
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|70-68—138
|-6
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|73-65—138
|-6
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|68-70—138
|-6
|Taehoon Ok, South Korea
|69-69—138
|-6
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|70-68—138
|-6
|Yonggu Shin, South Korea
|72-66—138
|-6
|Jinjae Byun
|71-68—139
|-5
|Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea
|70-69—139
|-5
|Kyungnam Kang, South Korea
|71-68—139
|-5
|Bio Kim, South Korea
|69-70—139
|-5
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|73-66—139
|-5
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|69-70—139
|-5
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|69-70—139
|-5
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|69-70—139
|-5
|Jiho Yang, South Korea
|69-70—139
|-5
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|72-68—140
|-4
|Chase Hanna, United States
|71-69—140
|-4
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|72-68—140
|-4
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|71-69—140
|-4
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|68-73—141
|-3
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|69-72—141
|-3
|Mingyu Cho, South Korea
|71-70—141
|-3
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|69-72—141
|-3
|Wenyi Ding, China
|72-69—141
|-3
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|69-72—141
|-3
|Junghwan Lee, South Korea
|71-70—141
|-3
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|71-70—141
|-3
|Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea
|69-73—142
|-2
|Heemin Chang, South Korea
|73-69—142
|-2
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|70-72—142
|-2
|Galam Jeon, South Korea
|71-71—142
|-2
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea
|69-73—142
|-2
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|73-69—142
|-2
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|72-70—142
|-2
|Romain Langasque, France
|73-69—142
|-2
|Richard Mansell, England
|74-68—142
|-2
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|74-68—142
|-2
|Clement Sordet, France
|73-69—142
|-2
|Andy Sullivan, England
|67-75—142
|-2
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|71-71—142
|-2
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|73-69—142
|-2
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|72-70—142
|-2
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|72-71—143
|-1
|Julien Guerrier, France
|72-71—143
|-1
|Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea
|74-69—143
|-1
|Inhoi Hur, South Korea
|74-69—143
|-1
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|70-73—143
|-1
|Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea
|68-75—143
|-1
|Eunshin Park, South Korea
|71-72—143
|-1
|Sungkug Park, South Korea
|72-71—143
|-1
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|70-73—143
|-1
|Oliver Wilson, England
|73-70—143
|-1
|Marcus Armitage, England
|74-70—144
|E
|Wu Ashun, China
|73-71—144
|E
|Yongjun Bae, South Korea
|72-72—144
|E
|Daniel Brown, England
|71-73—144
|E
|Daniel Gavins, England
|74-70—144
|E
|Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea
|73-71—144
|E
|Jaeho Kim, South Korea
|71-73—144
|E
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|76-68—144
|E
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|77-67—144
|E
|Joshua Lee, United States
|76-68—144
|E
|Alexander Levy, France
|73-71—144
|E
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|78-66—144
|E
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|74-70—144
|E
|James Morrison, England
|75-69—144
|E
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|72-72—144
|E
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|72-72—144
|E
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|80-WD
|Soomin Lee, South Korea
|80-WD
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|75-WD
|Matthew Jordan, England
|81-WD
|Doyeon Hwang, South Korea
|WD-WD
Missed Cut
|Todd Clements, England
|73-72—145
|+1
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|74-71—145
|+1
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|73-72—145
|+1
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|74-71—145
|+1
|David Horsey, England
|73-72—145
|+1
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|75-70—145
|+1
|John Parry, England
|71-74—145
|+1
|David Ravetto, France
|74-71—145
|+1
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|77-68—145
|+1
|Matthew Southgate, England
|72-73—145
|+1
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|74-71—145
|+1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|70-76—146
|+2
|John Catlin, United States
|72-74—146
|+2
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|76-70—146
|+2
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|72-74—146
|+2
|Gary Hurley, Ireland
|75-71—146
|+2
|Yunseok Kang, South Korea
|72-74—146
|+2
|Minjun Kim, South Korea
|75-71—146
|+2
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|68-78—146
|+2
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|72-74—146
|+2
|David Law, Scotland
|69-77—146
|+2
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|74-72—146
|+2
|Kyongjun Moon, South Korea
|74-72—146
|+2
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|75-71—146
|+2
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|70-76—146
|+2
|Paul Waring, England
|71-75—146
|+2
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|73-74—147
|+3
|Sungmin Cho, South Korea
|77-70—147
|+3
|Minchel Choi, South Korea
|74-73—147
|+3
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|73-74—147
|+3
|Seungsu Han, South Korea
|73-74—147
|+3
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|74-73—147
|+3
|Jaemin Hwang, South Korea
|73-74—147
|+3
|Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea
|76-71—147
|+3
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea
|70-77—147
|+3
|Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea
|75-72—147
|+3
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|74-73—147
|+3
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|71-76—147
|+3
|Martin Simonsen, Denmark
|73-74—147
|+3
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|76-72—148
|+4
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|77-71—148
|+4
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea
|73-75—148
|+4
|Jinho Choi, South Korea
|72-76—148
|+4
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|75-73—148
|+4
|Manu Gandas, India
|74-74—148
|+4
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea
|73-75—148
|+4
|Guntaek Koh, South Korea
|69-79—148
|+4
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|72-76—148
|+4
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea
|74-74—148
|+4
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|76-73—149
|+5
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|75-74—149
|+5
|Jinsung Kim, South Korea
|75-74—149
|+5
|Bongsub Kim, South Korea
|79-70—149
|+5
|Taeho Kim, South Korea
|76-73—149
|+5
|Taehoon Kim, South Korea
|73-76—149
|+5
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|77-72—149
|+5
|Dongmin Lee, South Korea
|76-73—149
|+5
|Richard T. Lee, Canada
|73-76—149
|+5
|Taehee Lee, South Korea
|72-77—149
|+5
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark
|79-71—150
|+6
|Wonjoon Lee, Australia
|71-79—150
|+6
|Sanghun Shin, South Korea
|81-69—150
|+6
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|74-76—150
|+6
|Sungho Yun, South Korea
|75-75—150
|+6
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea
|76-75—151
|+7
|Jun-Seok Lee, Australia
|78-74—152
|+8
|Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea
|76-76—152
|+8
|Thomas Bjorn, Denmark
|77-76—153
|+9
|Osang Kwon, South Korea
|74-79—153
|+9
|Daihan Lee, South Korea
|77-76—153
|+9
|Jack Senior, England
|77-76—153
|+9
|Yoseop Seo, South Korea
|76-77—153
|+9
|Junsung Kim, South Korea
|78-76—154
|+10
|Christoffer Bring, Denmark
|77-78—155
|+11
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|82-73—155
|+11
|Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland
|76-81—157
|+13
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|75-83—158
|+14
|Dongeun Kim, South Korea
|76-83—159
|+15
|Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea
|76-83—159
|+15
