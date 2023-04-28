Friday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Second Round

Sang-hyun Park, South Korea67-69—136-8
Yannik Paul, Germany68-68—136-8
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France72-65—137-7
Antoine Rozner, France63-74—137-7
Grant Forrest, Scotland70-68—138-6
Scott Jamieson, Scotland73-65—138-6
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain68-70—138-6
Taehoon Ok, South Korea69-69—138-6
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France70-68—138-6
Yonggu Shin, South Korea72-66—138-6
Jinjae Byun71-68—139-5
Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea70-69—139-5
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea71-68—139-5
Bio Kim, South Korea69-70—139-5
Joost Luiten, Netherlands73-66—139-5
Robert Macintyre, Scotland69-70—139-5
David Micheluzzi, Australia69-70—139-5
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland69-70—139-5
Jiho Yang, South Korea69-70—139-5
Aaron Cockerill, Canada72-68—140-4
Chase Hanna, United States71-69—140-4
Adrian Meronk, Poland72-68—140-4
Marcel Schneider, Germany71-69—140-4
Alexander Bjork, Sweden68-73—141-3
Jorge Campillo, Spain69-72—141-3
Mingyu Cho, South Korea71-70—141-3
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium69-72—141-3
Wenyi Ding, China72-69—141-3
Deon Germishuys, South Africa69-72—141-3
Junghwan Lee, South Korea71-70—141-3
Shubhankar Sharma, India71-70—141-3
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea69-73—142-2
Heemin Chang, South Korea73-69—142-2
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark70-72—142-2
Galam Jeon, South Korea71-71—142-2
Hanmil Jung, South Korea69-73—142-2
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden73-69—142-2
Jeong-Weon Ko, France72-70—142-2
Romain Langasque, France73-69—142-2
Richard Mansell, England74-68—142-2
Jordan L. Smith, England74-68—142-2
Clement Sordet, France73-69—142-2
Andy Sullivan, England67-75—142-2
Santiago Tarrio, Spain71-71—142-2
Justin Walters, South Africa73-69—142-2
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay72-70—142-2
Gavin Green, Malaysia72-71—143-1
Julien Guerrier, France72-71—143-1
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea74-69—143-1
Inhoi Hur, South Korea74-69—143-1
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand70-73—143-1
Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea68-75—143-1
Eunshin Park, South Korea71-72—143-1
Sungkug Park, South Korea72-71—143-1
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea70-73—143-1
Oliver Wilson, England73-70—143-1
Marcus Armitage, England74-70—144E
Wu Ashun, China73-71—144E
Yongjun Bae, South Korea72-72—144E
Daniel Brown, England71-73—144E
Daniel Gavins, England74-70—144E
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea73-71—144E
Jaeho Kim, South Korea71-73—144E
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark76-68—144E
Mikko Korhonen, Finland77-67—144E
Joshua Lee, United States76-68—144E
Alexander Levy, France73-71—144E
Hao-Tong Li, China78-66—144E
Guido Migliozzi, Italy74-70—144E
James Morrison, England75-69—144E
Matthieu Pavon, France72-72—144E
Richie Ramsay, Scotland72-72—144E
Shaun Norris, South Africa80-WD
Soomin Lee, South Korea80-WD
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden75-WD
Matthew Jordan, England81-WD
Doyeon Hwang, South KoreaWD-WD

Missed Cut

Todd Clements, England73-72—145+1
Angel Hidalgo, Spain74-71—145+1
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand73-72—145+1
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan74-71—145+1
David Horsey, England73-72—145+1
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland75-70—145+1
John Parry, England71-74—145+1
David Ravetto, France74-71—145+1
Freddy Schott, Germany77-68—145+1
Matthew Southgate, England72-73—145+1
Gunner Wiebe, United States74-71—145+1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand70-76—146+2
John Catlin, United States72-74—146+2
Louis De Jager, South Africa76-70—146+2
Kazuki Higa, Japan72-74—146+2
Gary Hurley, Ireland75-71—146+2
Yunseok Kang, South Korea72-74—146+2
Minjun Kim, South Korea75-71—146+2
Alexander Knappe, Germany68-78—146+2
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden72-74—146+2
David Law, Scotland69-77—146+2
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark74-72—146+2
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea74-72—146+2
Kalle Samooja, Finland75-71—146+2
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden70-76—146+2
Paul Waring, England71-75—146+2
Wil Besseling, Netherlands73-74—147+3
Sungmin Cho, South Korea77-70—147+3
Minchel Choi, South Korea74-73—147+3
Bryce Easton, South Africa73-74—147+3
Seungsu Han, South Korea73-74—147+3
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark74-73—147+3
Jaemin Hwang, South Korea73-74—147+3
Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea76-71—147+3
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea70-77—147+3
Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea75-72—147+3
Zander Lombard, South Africa74-73—147+3
Marcel Siem, Germany71-76—147+3
Martin Simonsen, Denmark73-74—147+3
John Axelsen, Denmark76-72—148+4
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain77-71—148+4
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea73-75—148+4
Jinho Choi, South Korea72-76—148+4
Jens Dantorp, Sweden75-73—148+4
Manu Gandas, India74-74—148+4
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea73-75—148+4
Guntaek Koh, South Korea69-79—148+4
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa72-76—148+4
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea74-74—148+4
Matthew Baldwin, England76-73—149+5
Calum Hill, Scotland75-74—149+5
Jinsung Kim, South Korea75-74—149+5
Bongsub Kim, South Korea79-70—149+5
Taeho Kim, South Korea76-73—149+5
Taehoon Kim, South Korea73-76—149+5
Minkyu Kim, South Korea77-72—149+5
Dongmin Lee, South Korea76-73—149+5
Richard T. Lee, Canada73-76—149+5
Taehee Lee, South Korea72-77—149+5
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark79-71—150+6
Wonjoon Lee, Australia71-79—150+6
Sanghun Shin, South Korea81-69—150+6
Johannes Veerman, United States74-76—150+6
Sungho Yun, South Korea75-75—150+6
Doyeob Mun, South Korea76-75—151+7
Jun-Seok Lee, Australia78-74—152+8
Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea76-76—152+8
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark77-76—153+9
Osang Kwon, South Korea74-79—153+9
Daihan Lee, South Korea77-76—153+9
Jack Senior, England77-76—153+9
Yoseop Seo, South Korea76-77—153+9
Junsung Kim, South Korea78-76—154+10
Christoffer Bring, Denmark77-78—155+11
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands82-73—155+11
Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland76-81—157+13
Nacho Elvira, Spain75-83—158+14
Dongeun Kim, South Korea76-83—159+15
Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea76-83—159+15

