At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Second Round
|Sang-hyun Park, South Korea
|67-69—136
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|68-68—136
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|72-65—137
|Antoine Rozner, France
|63-74—137
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|70-68—138
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|73-65—138
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|68-70—138
|Taehoon Ok, South Korea
|69-69—138
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|70-68—138
|Yonggu Shin, South Korea
|72-66—138
|Jinjae Byun
|71-68—139
|Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea
|70-69—139
|Kyungnam Kang, South Korea
|71-68—139
|Bio Kim, South Korea
|69-70—139
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|73-66—139
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|69-70—139
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|69-70—139
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|69-70—139
|Jiho Yang, South Korea
|69-70—139
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|72-68—140
|Chase Hanna, United States
|71-69—140
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|72-68—140
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|71-69—140
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|68-73—141
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|69-72—141
|Mingyu Cho, South Korea
|71-70—141
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|69-72—141
|Wenyi Ding, China
|72-69—141
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|69-72—141
|Junghwan Lee, South Korea
|71-70—141
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|71-70—141
|Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea
|69-73—142
|Heemin Chang, South Korea
|73-69—142
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|70-72—142
|Galam Jeon, South Korea
|71-71—142
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea
|69-73—142
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|73-69—142
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|72-70—142
|Romain Langasque, France
|73-69—142
|Richard Mansell, England
|74-68—142
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|74-68—142
|Clement Sordet, France
|73-69—142
|Andy Sullivan, England
|67-75—142
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|71-71—142
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|73-69—142
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|72-70—142
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|72-71—143
|Julien Guerrier, France
|72-71—143
|Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea
|74-69—143
|Inhoi Hur, South Korea
|74-69—143
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|70-73—143
|Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea
|68-75—143
|Eunshin Park, South Korea
|71-72—143
|Sungkug Park, South Korea
|72-71—143
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|70-73—143
|Oliver Wilson, England
|73-70—143
|Marcus Armitage, England
|74-70—144
|Wu Ashun, China
|73-71—144
|Yongjun Bae, South Korea
|72-72—144
|Daniel Brown, England
|71-73—144
|Daniel Gavins, England
|74-70—144
|Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea
|73-71—144
|Jaeho Kim, South Korea
|71-73—144
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|76-68—144
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|77-67—144
|Joshua Lee, United States
|76-68—144
|Alexander Levy, France
|73-71—144
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|78-66—144
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|74-70—144
|James Morrison, England
|75-69—144
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|72-72—144
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|72-72—144
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|80-WD
|Soomin Lee, South Korea
|80-WD
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|75-WD
|Matthew Jordan, England
|81-WD
|Doyeon Hwang, South Korea
|WD-WD
Missed Cut
|Todd Clements, England
|73-72—145
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|74-71—145
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|73-72—145
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|74-71—145
|David Horsey, England
|73-72—145
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|75-70—145
|John Parry, England
|71-74—145
|David Ravetto, France
|74-71—145
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|77-68—145
|Matthew Southgate, England
|72-73—145
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|74-71—145
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|70-76—146
|John Catlin, United States
|72-74—146
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|76-70—146
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|72-74—146
|Gary Hurley, Ireland
|75-71—146
|Yunseok Kang, South Korea
|72-74—146
|Minjun Kim, South Korea
|75-71—146
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|68-78—146
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|72-74—146
|David Law, Scotland
|69-77—146
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|74-72—146
|Kyongjun Moon, South Korea
|74-72—146
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|75-71—146
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|70-76—146
|Paul Waring, England
|71-75—146
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|73-74—147
|Sungmin Cho, South Korea
|77-70—147
|Minchel Choi, South Korea
|74-73—147
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|73-74—147
|Seungsu Han, South Korea
|73-74—147
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|74-73—147
|Jaemin Hwang, South Korea
|73-74—147
|Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea
|76-71—147
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea
|70-77—147
|Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea
|75-72—147
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|74-73—147
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|71-76—147
|Martin Simonsen, Denmark
|73-74—147
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|76-72—148
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|77-71—148
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea
|73-75—148
|Jinho Choi, South Korea
|72-76—148
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|75-73—148
|Manu Gandas, India
|74-74—148
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea
|73-75—148
|Guntaek Koh, South Korea
|69-79—148
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|72-76—148
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea
|74-74—148
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|76-73—149
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|75-74—149
|Jinsung Kim, South Korea
|75-74—149
|Bongsub Kim, South Korea
|79-70—149
|Taeho Kim, South Korea
|76-73—149
|Taehoon Kim, South Korea
|73-76—149
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|77-72—149
|Dongmin Lee, South Korea
|76-73—149
|Richard T. Lee, Canada
|73-76—149
|Taehee Lee, South Korea
|72-77—149
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark
|79-71—150
|Wonjoon Lee, Australia
|71-79—150
|Sanghun Shin, South Korea
|81-69—150
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|74-76—150
|Sungho Yun, South Korea
|75-75—150
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea
|76-75—151
|Jun-Seok Lee, Australia
|78-74—152
|Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea
|76-76—152
|Thomas Bjorn, Denmark
|77-76—153
|Osang Kwon, South Korea
|74-79—153
|Daihan Lee, South Korea
|77-76—153
|Jack Senior, England
|77-76—153
|Yoseop Seo, South Korea
|76-77—153
|Junsung Kim, South Korea
|78-76—154
|Christoffer Bring, Denmark
|77-78—155
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|82-73—155
|Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland
|76-81—157
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|75-83—158
|Dongeun Kim, South Korea
|76-83—159
|Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea
|76-83—159
