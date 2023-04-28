Friday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Second Round

Sang-hyun Park, South Korea67-69—136
Yannik Paul, Germany68-68—136
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France72-65—137
Antoine Rozner, France63-74—137
Grant Forrest, Scotland70-68—138
Scott Jamieson, Scotland73-65—138
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain68-70—138
Taehoon Ok, South Korea69-69—138
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France70-68—138
Yonggu Shin, South Korea72-66—138
Jinjae Byun71-68—139
Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea70-69—139
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea71-68—139
Bio Kim, South Korea69-70—139
Joost Luiten, Netherlands73-66—139
Robert Macintyre, Scotland69-70—139
David Micheluzzi, Australia69-70—139
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland69-70—139
Jiho Yang, South Korea69-70—139
Aaron Cockerill, Canada72-68—140
Chase Hanna, United States71-69—140
Adrian Meronk, Poland72-68—140
Marcel Schneider, Germany71-69—140
Alexander Bjork, Sweden68-73—141
Jorge Campillo, Spain69-72—141
Mingyu Cho, South Korea71-70—141
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium69-72—141
Wenyi Ding, China72-69—141
Deon Germishuys, South Africa69-72—141
Junghwan Lee, South Korea71-70—141
Shubhankar Sharma, India71-70—141
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea69-73—142
Heemin Chang, South Korea73-69—142
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark70-72—142
Galam Jeon, South Korea71-71—142
Hanmil Jung, South Korea69-73—142
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden73-69—142
Jeong-Weon Ko, France72-70—142
Romain Langasque, France73-69—142
Richard Mansell, England74-68—142
Jordan L. Smith, England74-68—142
Clement Sordet, France73-69—142
Andy Sullivan, England67-75—142
Santiago Tarrio, Spain71-71—142
Justin Walters, South Africa73-69—142
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay72-70—142
Gavin Green, Malaysia72-71—143
Julien Guerrier, France72-71—143
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea74-69—143
Inhoi Hur, South Korea74-69—143
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand70-73—143
Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea68-75—143
Eunshin Park, South Korea71-72—143
Sungkug Park, South Korea72-71—143
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea70-73—143
Oliver Wilson, England73-70—143
Marcus Armitage, England74-70—144
Wu Ashun, China73-71—144
Yongjun Bae, South Korea72-72—144
Daniel Brown, England71-73—144
Daniel Gavins, England74-70—144
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea73-71—144
Jaeho Kim, South Korea71-73—144
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark76-68—144
Mikko Korhonen, Finland77-67—144
Joshua Lee, United States76-68—144
Alexander Levy, France73-71—144
Hao-Tong Li, China78-66—144
Guido Migliozzi, Italy74-70—144
James Morrison, England75-69—144
Matthieu Pavon, France72-72—144
Richie Ramsay, Scotland72-72—144
Shaun Norris, South Africa80-WD
Soomin Lee, South Korea80-WD
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden75-WD
Matthew Jordan, England81-WD
Doyeon Hwang, South KoreaWD-WD

Missed Cut

Todd Clements, England73-72—145
Angel Hidalgo, Spain74-71—145
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand73-72—145
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan74-71—145
David Horsey, England73-72—145
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland75-70—145
John Parry, England71-74—145
David Ravetto, France74-71—145
Freddy Schott, Germany77-68—145
Matthew Southgate, England72-73—145
Gunner Wiebe, United States74-71—145
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand70-76—146
John Catlin, United States72-74—146
Louis De Jager, South Africa76-70—146
Kazuki Higa, Japan72-74—146
Gary Hurley, Ireland75-71—146
Yunseok Kang, South Korea72-74—146
Minjun Kim, South Korea75-71—146
Alexander Knappe, Germany68-78—146
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden72-74—146
David Law, Scotland69-77—146
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark74-72—146
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea74-72—146
Kalle Samooja, Finland75-71—146
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden70-76—146
Paul Waring, England71-75—146
Wil Besseling, Netherlands73-74—147
Sungmin Cho, South Korea77-70—147
Minchel Choi, South Korea74-73—147
Bryce Easton, South Africa73-74—147
Seungsu Han, South Korea73-74—147
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark74-73—147
Jaemin Hwang, South Korea73-74—147
Seonghyeon Jeon, South Korea76-71—147
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea70-77—147
Jaekyeong Lee, South Korea75-72—147
Zander Lombard, South Africa74-73—147
Marcel Siem, Germany71-76—147
Martin Simonsen, Denmark73-74—147
John Axelsen, Denmark76-72—148
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain77-71—148
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea73-75—148
Jinho Choi, South Korea72-76—148
Jens Dantorp, Sweden75-73—148
Manu Gandas, India74-74—148
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea73-75—148
Guntaek Koh, South Korea69-79—148
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa72-76—148
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea74-74—148
Matthew Baldwin, England76-73—149
Calum Hill, Scotland75-74—149
Jinsung Kim, South Korea75-74—149
Bongsub Kim, South Korea79-70—149
Taeho Kim, South Korea76-73—149
Taehoon Kim, South Korea73-76—149
Minkyu Kim, South Korea77-72—149
Dongmin Lee, South Korea76-73—149
Richard T. Lee, Canada73-76—149
Taehee Lee, South Korea72-77—149
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark79-71—150
Wonjoon Lee, Australia71-79—150
Sanghun Shin, South Korea81-69—150
Johannes Veerman, United States74-76—150
Sungho Yun, South Korea75-75—150
Doyeob Mun, South Korea76-75—151
Jun-Seok Lee, Australia78-74—152
Gyeongjun Lee, South Korea76-76—152
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark77-76—153
Osang Kwon, South Korea74-79—153
Daihan Lee, South Korea77-76—153
Jack Senior, England77-76—153
Yoseop Seo, South Korea76-77—153
Junsung Kim, South Korea78-76—154
Christoffer Bring, Denmark77-78—155
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands82-73—155
Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland76-81—157
Nacho Elvira, Spain75-83—158
Dongeun Kim, South Korea76-83—159
Dong Seop Maeng, South Korea76-83—159

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you