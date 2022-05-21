Saturday
At Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Mo.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Third Round

Sam Stevens 69-67-65_201  -15

MJ Daffue 65-71-66_202  -14

Trevor Cone 65-67-70_202  -14

Taylor Montgomery 66-70-67_203  -13

Michael Feagles 65-69-69_203  -13

Kevin Roy 68-67-69_204  -12

Kyle Westmoreland 68-67-70_205  -11

Tain Lee 68-71-67_206  -10

Grayson Murray 70-67-70_207   -9

Brandon Crick 69-68-70_207   -9

Akshay Bhatia 71-67-70_208   -8

Alvaro Ortiz 71-67-70_208   -8

Austin Eckroat 69-73-67_209   -7

Augusto Nunez 70-68-71_209   -7

Seonghyeon Kim 69-68-72_209   -7

Alexandre Rocha 67-70-72_209   -7

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 71-69-70_210   -6

Chandler Blanchet 70-70-70_210   -6

Jeremy Paul 71-69-70_210   -6

Josh Teater 68-70-72_210   -6

Erik Barnes 69-72-70_211   -5

David Kocher 68-71-72_211   -5

Brent Grant 69-74-68_211   -5

Philip Knowles 74-69-68_211   -5

Scott Gutschewski 69-69-73_211   -5

Harry Hall 71-71-70_212   -4

Garett Reband 73-69-70_212   -4

David Lingmerth 71-70-71_212   -4

Quade Cummins 68-75-69_212   -4

Michael Kim 68-70-74_212   -4

Marcelo Rozo 70-67-75_212   -4

Luis Gagne 71-71-71_213   -3

Chase Parker 71-71-71_213   -3

Will Gordon 75-67-71_213   -3

Tanner Gore 71-70-72_213   -3

Matt McCarty 69-74-70_213   -3

Christopher Petefish 70-70-73_213   -3

Paul Haley II 72-71-70_213   -3

John Chin 72-72-69_213   -3

John Augenstein 68-74-72_214   -2

A.J. Crouch 69-73-72_214   -2

Peter Kuest 72-70-72_214   -2

Thomas Walsh 71-70-73_214   -2

Nick Voke 70-71-73_214   -2

George Cunningham 73-71-70_214   -2

Tag Ridings 75-69-70_214   -2

Jake Staiano 72-72-70_214   -2

Tee-K Kelly 73-71-70_214   -2

Luke Guthrie 71-71-73_215   -1

Martin Flores 73-70-72_215   -1

Ryan McCormick 73-66-76_215   -1

Andrew Yun 72-71-72_215   -1

T.J. Vogel 71-73-71_215   -1

Andy Spencer 77-67-71_215   -1

Nicolas Echavarria 68-74-74_216    E

Brandon Harkins 71-71-74_216    E

Zecheng Dou 70-73-73_216    E

Daniel Chopra 71-72-73_216    E

Michael Visacki 72-70-75_217   +1

Nelson Ledesma 74-69-74_217   +1

Cody Gribble 73-70-74_217   +1

Xinjun Zhang 72-71-74_217   +1

Spencer Ralston 71-73-73_217   +1

Mark Anguiano 71-73-73_217   +1

Blake Dyer 74-70-73_217   +1

John VanDerLaan 71-71-76_218   +2

Tom Whitney 70-72-76_218   +2

KK Limbhasut 73-70-75_218   +2

Jonathan Brightwell 70-73-75_218   +2

Martin Contini 70-73-75_218   +2

Rafael Campos 73-71-74_218   +2

Steven Fisk 73-71-74_218   +2

Sean O'Hair 73-71-75_219   +3

Albin Choi 71-72-77_220   +4

Alex Chiarella 72-68-80_220   +4

Ted Potter, Jr. 73-70-77_220   +4

Conner Godsey 71-73-77_221   +5

Zack Sucher 72-72-79_223   +7

