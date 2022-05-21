|Saturday
|At Blue Hills Country Club
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
|Third Round
Sam Stevens 69-67-65_201 -15
MJ Daffue 65-71-66_202 -14
Trevor Cone 65-67-70_202 -14
Taylor Montgomery 66-70-67_203 -13
Michael Feagles 65-69-69_203 -13
Kevin Roy 68-67-69_204 -12
Kyle Westmoreland 68-67-70_205 -11
Tain Lee 68-71-67_206 -10
Grayson Murray 70-67-70_207 -9
Brandon Crick 69-68-70_207 -9
Akshay Bhatia 71-67-70_208 -8
Alvaro Ortiz 71-67-70_208 -8
Austin Eckroat 69-73-67_209 -7
Augusto Nunez 70-68-71_209 -7
Seonghyeon Kim 69-68-72_209 -7
Alexandre Rocha 67-70-72_209 -7
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 71-69-70_210 -6
Chandler Blanchet 70-70-70_210 -6
Jeremy Paul 71-69-70_210 -6
Josh Teater 68-70-72_210 -6
Erik Barnes 69-72-70_211 -5
David Kocher 68-71-72_211 -5
Brent Grant 69-74-68_211 -5
Philip Knowles 74-69-68_211 -5
Scott Gutschewski 69-69-73_211 -5
Harry Hall 71-71-70_212 -4
Garett Reband 73-69-70_212 -4
David Lingmerth 71-70-71_212 -4
Quade Cummins 68-75-69_212 -4
Michael Kim 68-70-74_212 -4
Marcelo Rozo 70-67-75_212 -4
Luis Gagne 71-71-71_213 -3
Chase Parker 71-71-71_213 -3
Will Gordon 75-67-71_213 -3
Tanner Gore 71-70-72_213 -3
Matt McCarty 69-74-70_213 -3
Christopher Petefish 70-70-73_213 -3
Paul Haley II 72-71-70_213 -3
John Chin 72-72-69_213 -3
John Augenstein 68-74-72_214 -2
A.J. Crouch 69-73-72_214 -2
Peter Kuest 72-70-72_214 -2
Thomas Walsh 71-70-73_214 -2
Nick Voke 70-71-73_214 -2
George Cunningham 73-71-70_214 -2
Tag Ridings 75-69-70_214 -2
Jake Staiano 72-72-70_214 -2
Tee-K Kelly 73-71-70_214 -2
Luke Guthrie 71-71-73_215 -1
Martin Flores 73-70-72_215 -1
Ryan McCormick 73-66-76_215 -1
Andrew Yun 72-71-72_215 -1
T.J. Vogel 71-73-71_215 -1
Andy Spencer 77-67-71_215 -1
Nicolas Echavarria 68-74-74_216 E
Brandon Harkins 71-71-74_216 E
Zecheng Dou 70-73-73_216 E
Daniel Chopra 71-72-73_216 E
Michael Visacki 72-70-75_217 +1
Nelson Ledesma 74-69-74_217 +1
Cody Gribble 73-70-74_217 +1
Xinjun Zhang 72-71-74_217 +1
Spencer Ralston 71-73-73_217 +1
Mark Anguiano 71-73-73_217 +1
Blake Dyer 74-70-73_217 +1
John VanDerLaan 71-71-76_218 +2
Tom Whitney 70-72-76_218 +2
KK Limbhasut 73-70-75_218 +2
Jonathan Brightwell 70-73-75_218 +2
Martin Contini 70-73-75_218 +2
Rafael Campos 73-71-74_218 +2
Steven Fisk 73-71-74_218 +2
Sean O'Hair 73-71-75_219 +3
Albin Choi 71-72-77_220 +4
Alex Chiarella 72-68-80_220 +4
Ted Potter, Jr. 73-70-77_220 +4
Conner Godsey 71-73-77_221 +5
Zack Sucher 72-72-79_223 +7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.