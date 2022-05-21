|Saturday
|At Blue Hills Country Club
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
|Third Round
Sam Stevens 69-67-65_201
MJ Daffue 65-71-66_202
Trevor Cone 65-67-70_202
Taylor Montgomery 66-70-67_203
Michael Feagles 65-69-69_203
Kevin Roy 68-67-69_204
Kyle Westmoreland 68-67-70_205
Tain Lee 68-71-67_206
Grayson Murray 70-67-70_207
Brandon Crick 69-68-70_207
Akshay Bhatia 71-67-70_208
Alvaro Ortiz 71-67-70_208
Austin Eckroat 69-73-67_209
Augusto Nunez 70-68-71_209
Seonghyeon Kim 69-68-72_209
Alexandre Rocha 67-70-72_209
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 71-69-70_210
Chandler Blanchet 70-70-70_210
Jeremy Paul 71-69-70_210
Josh Teater 68-70-72_210
Erik Barnes 69-72-70_211
David Kocher 68-71-72_211
Brent Grant 69-74-68_211
Philip Knowles 74-69-68_211
Scott Gutschewski 69-69-73_211
Harry Hall 71-71-70_212
Garett Reband 73-69-70_212
David Lingmerth 71-70-71_212
Quade Cummins 68-75-69_212
Michael Kim 68-70-74_212
Marcelo Rozo 70-67-75_212
Luis Gagne 71-71-71_213
Chase Parker 71-71-71_213
Will Gordon 75-67-71_213
Tanner Gore 71-70-72_213
Matt McCarty 69-74-70_213
Christopher Petefish 70-70-73_213
Paul Haley II 72-71-70_213
John Chin 72-72-69_213
John Augenstein 68-74-72_214
A.J. Crouch 69-73-72_214
Peter Kuest 72-70-72_214
Thomas Walsh 71-70-73_214
Nick Voke 70-71-73_214
George Cunningham 73-71-70_214
Tag Ridings 75-69-70_214
Jake Staiano 72-72-70_214
Tee-K Kelly 73-71-70_214
Luke Guthrie 71-71-73_215
Martin Flores 73-70-72_215
Ryan McCormick 73-66-76_215
Andrew Yun 72-71-72_215
T.J. Vogel 71-73-71_215
Andy Spencer 77-67-71_215
Nicolas Echavarria 68-74-74_216
Brandon Harkins 71-71-74_216
Zecheng Dou 70-73-73_216
Daniel Chopra 71-72-73_216
Michael Visacki 72-70-75_217
Nelson Ledesma 74-69-74_217
Cody Gribble 73-70-74_217
Xinjun Zhang 72-71-74_217
Spencer Ralston 71-73-73_217
Mark Anguiano 71-73-73_217
Blake Dyer 74-70-73_217
John VanDerLaan 71-71-76_218
Tom Whitney 70-72-76_218
KK Limbhasut 73-70-75_218
Jonathan Brightwell 70-73-75_218
Martin Contini 70-73-75_218
Rafael Campos 73-71-74_218
Steven Fisk 73-71-74_218
Sean O'Hair 73-71-75_219
Albin Choi 71-72-77_220
Alex Chiarella 72-68-80_220
Ted Potter, Jr. 73-70-77_220
Conner Godsey 71-73-77_221
Zack Sucher 72-72-79_223
