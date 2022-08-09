Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015107
Fletcher ss-2b402001.239
Ward rf401001.273
Rengifo 2b-3b412100.275
Adell lf300001.234
Duggar lf000000.189
Stassi dh300001.212
Walsh 1b300001.228
Suzuki c300001.195
Gosselin 3b300001.119
Velazquez ss000000.173
Sierra cf300000.194

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2902028
Bride 3b401001.224
Pinder lf300001.240
a-Kemp ph100000.211
Murphy c400000.248
Laureano rf400001.217
Andrus ss301000.241
Brown 1b200012.237
Piscotty dh200011.198
Allen 2b300001.206
Bolt cf300001.210

Los Angeles100000000_150
Oakland000000000_020

a-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 4. HR_Rengifo (6), off Irvin. RBIs_Rengifo (24). SB_Andrus (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; Oakland 2 (Pinder, Brown). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Oakland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Rengifo, Stassi.

DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Andrus, Brown; Allen, Andrus, Brown).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, W, 4-4720028974.04
Loup, H, 1210000094.24
Tepera, S, 2-610000063.95
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 6-9851106942.92
Jackson100001152.93

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:14. A_5,440 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you