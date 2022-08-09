|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|7
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Duggar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Stassi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Piscotty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 4. HR_Rengifo (6), off Irvin. RBIs_Rengifo (24). SB_Andrus (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; Oakland 2 (Pinder, Brown). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Oakland 0 for 2.
GIDP_Rengifo, Stassi.
DP_Oakland 2 (Allen, Andrus, Brown; Allen, Andrus, Brown).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 4-4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|97
|4.04
|Loup, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.24
|Tepera, S, 2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.95
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 6-9
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|94
|2.92
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.93
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:14. A_5,440 (46,847).
