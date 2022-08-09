|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 4. HR_Rengifo (6). SB_Andrus (7).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:14. A_5,440 (46,847).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.