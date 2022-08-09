Los AngelesOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30151Totals29020
Fletcher ss-2b4020Bride 3b4010
Ward rf4010Pinder lf3000
Rengifo 2b-3b4121Kemp ph1000
Adell lf3000Murphy c4000
Duggar lf0000Laureano rf4000
Stassi dh3000Andrus ss3010
Walsh 1b3000Brown 1b2000
Suzuki c3000Piscotty dh2000
Gosselin 3b3000Allen 2b3000
Velazquez ss0000Bolt cf3000
Sierra cf3000

Los Angeles1000000001
Oakland0000000000

DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 4. HR_Rengifo (6). SB_Andrus (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Suarez W,4-4720028
Loup H,12100000
Tepera S,2-6100000
Oakland
Irvin L,6-9851106
Jackson100001

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:14. A_5,440 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

