Tampa BayLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27000Totals41121812
Díaz 1b4000Marsh lf4221
Franco ss2000Trout cf4333
Phillips rf-p1000Ohtani dh5120
Ramirez dh-rf3000Rendon 3b5113
Arozarena lf3000Walsh 1b5131
Lowe 2b3000Mayfield rf4110
Zunino c3000Whitefield rf1000
Walls 3b-ss2000Wallach c5113
Bruján rf-3b3000Rengifo 2b4120
Kiermaier cf3000Velazquez ss4131

Tampa Bay0000000000
Los Angeles23300004x12

E_Walsh (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout 2 (9), Wallach (1), Rendon (4). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,1-23118802
Adam110001
Poche110001
Thompson100012
Feyereisen100000
Phillips154400
Los Angeles
Detmers W,2-1900012

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:19. A_39,313 (45,517).

