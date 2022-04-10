|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fletcher ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|01x
|—
|2
E_Rendon (1). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Stassi (1). HR_Walsh (1), Trout (1). SB_Tucker (1). S_Wade (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander L,0-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Javier
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Taylor
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Los Angeles
|Syndergaard W,1-0
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Loup H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Syndergaard (Castro).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:02. A_36,139 (45,517).
