HoustonLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29020Totals27262
Altuve 2b4000Ohtani dh4000
Brantley dh3000Trout cf4111
Goodrum 1b3000Rendon 3b2000
Bregman 3b1000Walsh 1b4121
Alvarez lf4000Duffy 2b3010
Díaz 3b-1b4000Rojas rf4000
Tucker rf3010Stassi c3010
Peña ss2000Marsh lf1010
Castro c2000Wade ss1000
McCormick cf3010Fletcher ph-ss1000

Houston0000000000
Los Angeles01000001x2

E_Rendon (1). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Stassi (1). HR_Walsh (1), Trout (1). SB_Tucker (1). S_Wade (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander L,0-1531137
Javier12-320003
Taylor1-300000
Stanek111121
Los Angeles
Syndergaard W,1-051-320021
Loup H,1100001
Tepera H,112-300002
Iglesias S,1-1100001

Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Syndergaard (Castro).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:02. A_36,139 (45,517).

