Kansas CityLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28030Totals28262
Witt Jr. ss4010Ohtani p-dh4010
Melendez rf3000Ward lf3010
Pasquantino 1b4010Rendon 3b3000
Perez c3000Renfroe rf4010
Massey 2b3000Drury 2b4000
Isbel cf3000Urshela 1b3010
Olivares dh3010Rengifo cf3010
Lopez 3b2000Phillips pr-cf0000
Bradley Jr. lf2000Neto ss1100
Duffy ph1000Wallach c3112

Kansas City0000000000
Los Angeles00200000x2

DP_Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 3, Los Angeles 6. HR_Wallach (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Clarke200001
Yarbrough L,0-2432201
Garrett120000
Staumont110022
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,3-07200211
Estévez H,2100001
Quijada S,4-4110002

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Neto,Neto).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:03. A_44,741 (45,517).

