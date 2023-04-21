|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ward lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neto ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 3, Los Angeles 6. HR_Wallach (1).
HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Neto,Neto).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:03. A_44,741 (45,517).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.