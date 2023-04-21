|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|14
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.149
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Lopez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Bradley Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|a-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|2
|4
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ward lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Urshela 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Rengifo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neto ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Rengifo in the 7th.
LOB_Kansas City 3, Los Angeles 6. HR_Wallach (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Wallach 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Los Angeles 3 (Drury 2, Neto). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
GIDP_Lopez, Perez, Drury, Ohtani.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Urshela; Neto, Drury, Urshela).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.40
|Yarbrough, L, 0-2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|52
|7.62
|Garrett
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.35
|Staumont
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|6.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 3-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|102
|0.64
|Estévez, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.00
|Quijada, S, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Neto,Neto).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:03. A_44,741 (45,517).
