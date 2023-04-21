Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28030214
Witt Jr. ss401003.260
Melendez rf300013.149
Pasquantino 1b401003.269
Perez c300001.227
Massey 2b300001.115
Isbel cf300001.189
Olivares dh301000.240
Lopez 3b200011.175
Bradley Jr. lf200001.129
a-Duffy ph100000.345

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2826224
Ohtani p-dh-dh401001.268
Ward lf301010.228
Rendon 3b300010.238
Renfroe rf401001.263
Drury 2b400001.177
Urshela 1b301000.299
Rengifo cf301000.200
1-Phillips pr-cf000000.000
Neto ss110000.130
Wallach c311201.333

Kansas City000000000_030
Los Angeles00200000x_260

a-lined out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Rengifo in the 7th.

LOB_Kansas City 3, Los Angeles 6. HR_Wallach (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Wallach 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Los Angeles 3 (Drury 2, Neto). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

GIDP_Lopez, Perez, Drury, Ohtani.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Urshela; Neto, Drury, Urshela).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clarke200001225.40
Yarbrough, L, 0-2432201527.62
Garrett120000162.35
Staumont110022216.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 3-072002111020.64
Estévez, H, 2100001122.00
Quijada, S, 4-4110002100.00

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Neto,Neto).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:03. A_44,741 (45,517).

