Los AngelesOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33262Totals27020
Ward rf4010Kemp 2b3000
Trout cf4000Lowrie dh4000
Ohtani dh4000Neuse 3b4000
Rendon 3b4120Murphy c3000
Walsh 1b4000Brown 1b3000
Marsh lf3011Laureano rf2000
Whitefield ph-lf1000Pinder lf3000
Wallach c3000Andrus ss3020
Wade 2b3010Pache cf2000
Velazquez ss3111

Los Angeles0001100002
Oakland0000000000

DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 3. 2B_Rendon (6). HR_Velazquez (1). S_Pache (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Silseth W,1-0610024
Loup H,8100000
Tepera H,9110001
Iglesias S,8-8100001
Oakland
Jefferies L,1-6652204
Snead100001
Trivino100001
Moll110002

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:30. A_13,992 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you