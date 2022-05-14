|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whitefield ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 3. 2B_Rendon (6). HR_Velazquez (1). S_Pache (1).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:30. A_13,992 (46,847).
