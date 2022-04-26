|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.350
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.172
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.455
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.367
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stassi c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Wade ss-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|20x_3
|8
|1
E_Adell (2). LOB_Cleveland 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rosario (2). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Ward 2 (3), off Bieber. RBIs_Ward 3 (5). S_Wade.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Hedges, Straw); Los Angeles 4 (Adell 2, Wade 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Giménez. GIDP_Naylor, Rendon.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller); Los Angeles 2 (Walsh, Duffy, Walsh; Wade, Duffy, Walsh).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|100
|2.82
|Stephan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.08
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 2-1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|93
|2.93
|Mayers, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Tepera, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.08
|Iglesias, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.29
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:22. A_23,099 (45,517).
