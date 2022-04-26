ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2803044
Straw cf400001.258
Rosario ss401000.238
Ramírez 3b200021.350
Reyes dh300012.172
Naylor rf400000.345
Miller 1b200010.455
Giménez 2b300000.313
Hedges c300000.135
Palacios lf302000.667

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3038327
Ward rf422301.367
Ohtani dh400002.211
Trout cf401001.326
Walsh 1b401001.255
Rendon 3b401000.204
Duffy 2b301010.333
Velazquez ss000000.139
Adell lf301000.250
Stassi c211011.222
Wade ss-2b200001.243

Cleveland000000000_030
Los Angeles00001020x_381

E_Adell (2). LOB_Cleveland 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rosario (2). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Ward 2 (3), off Bieber. RBIs_Ward 3 (5). S_Wade.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Hedges, Straw); Los Angeles 4 (Adell 2, Wade 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Giménez. GIDP_Naylor, Rendon.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller); Los Angeles 2 (Walsh, Duffy, Walsh; Wade, Duffy, Walsh).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, L, 1-161-3733261002.82
Stephan2-30000170.00
Shaw110000102.08
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 2-1630043932.93
Mayers, H, 1100000119.00
Tepera, H, 410000082.08
Iglesias, S, 3-310000171.29

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:22. A_23,099 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

