New YorkLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28232Totals29363
LeMahieu 1b3000Fletcher ss-2b4110
Locastro pr0000Trout cf4110
Rizzo 1b0000Ohtani dh4113
Benintendi lf4000Rengifo 2b-3b3010
Judge rf2000Ward rf3020
Stanton dh2000Ford 1b2000
Donaldson 3b4110Velazquez ss0000
Torres 2b4111Duffy 3b-1b3000
Trevino c3000Adell lf3000
Cabrera ph1000Sierra lf0000
Hicks cf2011Stassi c3000
Kiner-Falefa ss3000

New York0000200002
Los Angeles00000300x3

E_Donaldson (8), Kiner-Falefa (12). DP_New York 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Donaldson (26), Torres (22). HR_Ohtani (30). SB_Judge (15). SF_Hicks (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cole L,10-7763214
Holmes100002
Los Angeles
Sandoval W,5-9732227
Quijada H,6100011
Herget S,5-6100022

WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:43. A_43,555 (45,517).

