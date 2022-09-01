|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Duffy 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|00x
|—
|3
E_Donaldson (8), Kiner-Falefa (12). DP_New York 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Donaldson (26), Torres (22). HR_Ohtani (30). SB_Judge (15). SF_Hicks (2).
WP_Sandoval.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:43. A_43,555 (45,517).
